×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Hirst Signs on to Write Endemol Shine’s ‘Ibis Trilogy’

By and
Shekhar Kapur
CREDIT: Courtesy of IFFAM

Top screenwriter, Michael Hirst (“The Vikings,” “The Tudors”) has been appointed to draft the screenplay for “The Ibis Trilogy” a series adaptation that depicts the lives of vividly-drawn characters against the backdrop of the narcotics trade between Britain, India and China and including the “Opium Wars.”

The move reunites Hirst with “Elizabeth” director Shekhar Kapur, who is set to direct the series for Endemol Shine. The announcement was made Wednesday at Content London by Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege.

The series is to be produced by Tiger Aspect with its newly appointed head of drama Lucy Bedford, as executive producer, in partnership with Endemol Shine India and TV packaging consultancy service DoveTale Media.

The books “Sea of Poppies,” “River of Smoke,” and “Flood of Fire,” are set in mid-19th century Asia were written by Amitav Ghosh. Justin Pollard (“Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, TV’s “Vikings” and “The Tudors”) was previously announced as historical consultant and story editor.

Amitav Ghosh’s books brilliantly bring out the vast epic and emotional tale of opium, from its beginnings in India where it is grown and onto China where it is pushed by drug lords. The story also follows the journeys of indentured labor from India to colonies around the world and tells the intriguing tales of people from India, America and China at a time when modern history was being formed,” said Kapur.

Kapur has been in high demand since global and regional streaming services began tapping in to high-end Indian original content formats. Kapur has a production deal with Disney’s Hotstar platform in India, and has announced plans for a musical feature film based on the life and death of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, the wife of Emperor Franz Joseph I.

 

More TV

  • Shekhar Kapur

    Michael Hirst Signs on to Write Endemol Shine's 'Ibis Trilogy'

    Top screenwriter, Michael Hirst (“The Vikings,” “The Tudors”) has been appointed to draft the screenplay for “The Ibis Trilogy” a series adaptation that depicts the lives of vividly-drawn characters against the backdrop of the narcotics trade between Britain, India and China and including the “Opium Wars.” The move reunites Hirst with “Elizabeth” director Shekhar Kapur, [...]

  • Catastrophe

    Sky Studios Inks Deal With 'Catastrophe' Creator Sharon Horgan's Merman TV

    Sky Studios has signed a funding and first-look distribution deal with Merman TV, the company founded by “Catastrophe” writer Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford. The two-year agreement covers overhead and development funding for Merman, which has won three BAFTA television awards. Sky Studios is pay-TV broadcaster Sky’s new dedicated production arm, which is being ramped [...]

  • Hildur Gudnadottir Variety's Music for Screens

    Society of Composers & Lyricists Announces Nominees for Inaugural Film/TV Awards

    The Society of Composers & Lyricists has been around for nearly 75 years, but not until this year did the organization start its own annual awards program for music appearing in film, TV and videogames — and the nominees announced Tuesday for the inaugural show are certain to be scrutinized as a bellwether for what [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Former 'America's Got Talent' Judge Sharon Osbourne Complains of 'Boys' Club,' Pay Inequity

    As entertainment and media figures continue to react to the ouster of “America’s Got Talent” judge Gabrielle Union, former cast member Sharon Osbourne weighed in on Tuesday with her own experience on the show. The reality star and rock matriarch addressed the panel of her syndicated daytime series “The Talk” where, in her notoriously candid [...]

  • Ronan Farrow Gabrielle Union

    Ronan Farrow Weighs in on Gabrielle Union's Departure From 'America's Got Talent,' 'Toxicity at NBC'

    Ronan Farrow, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his investigative reporting into sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, defended Gabrielle Union following her departure from NBCUniversal’s “America’s Got Talent,” during his time as guest co-host on “The View.” “It’s no secret that I’ve done a bunch of reporting on a number of media companies,” Farrow [...]

  • Directors Andrew Mogel, left, and Jarrad

    'The Grinder' Duo to Write Comedy 'Mr. Black' in Development at Fox

    Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul are returning to Fox. The pair have signed on as writers of the half-hour single-camera comedy project “Mr. Black,” which was first announced as being in development back in August. Mogel and Paul previously created the Fox comedy series “The Grinder” starring Rob Lowe and Fred Savage, which aired during [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad