×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

K Madhavan Becomes India Manager at Disney

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
disney-logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

K Madhavan has been promoted to country manager of all of Disney’s conventional TV businesses in the key Indian market. Madhavan was previously head of Disney’s regional language TV businesses in South India since 2016.

Madhavan’s promotion was announced internally within Disney in India on Friday. He takes over from Sanjay Gupta, who has resigned as head of Star and will leave the company by Dec. 27. Gupta was also head of Disney’s studio business, essentially distribution of Disney’s studio titles, in India.

Uday Shankar, the former Star head who earlier this year became head of the merged Disney and Fox businesses across all of the Asia-Pacific region, will become acting head of Hotstar, Disney’s booming streaming business in India.

Nitin Bawankule who had recently taken charge of ad-sales for HSM, sports and Hotstar will report to Madhavan for the TV business, and will work directly with Shankar for Hotstar ad sales.

Shankar’s appointment was announced several months prior to completion of the Disney-Fox merger. He then announced his Fox-heavy leadership team in April. Madhavan and Gupta were announced as keeping their jobs in the new structure, while Fox distribution chief Kurt Rieder became head of the studio business everywhere in Asia, except India.

Other Fox executives staying or in the enlarged structure included: Sanjay Jain, former CFO at Fox’s Star, as head of finance; Amita Maheshwari, former head of HR at Star, leading human resources; Deepak Jacob, from Star’s legal department, is chief regional counsel for India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East; Prateek Garg, previously head of business development and acquisitions at Star, became head of corporate development; and Jannie Poon, became head of corporate communications.

More TV

  • disney-logo

    K Madhavan Becomes India Manager at Disney

    K Madhavan has been promoted to country manager of all of Disney’s conventional TV businesses in the key Indian market. Madhavan was previously head of Disney’s regional language TV businesses in South India since 2016. Madhavan’s promotion was announced internally within Disney in India on Friday. He takes over from Sanjay Gupta, who has resigned [...]

  • _DSF7736.RAF

    How 'The Expanse' 'Died and Went to Heaven' at Amazon

    In the content space race currently being fought out in the entertainment industry, shows getting picked up by one platform after being dumped by another is becoming a more frequent phenomenon. Some moves feel more like a marriage of convenience, while others feel like a more obvious fit. Take “The Expanse” moving to Amazon Prime [...]

  • Lulu Wang Nicole Kidman

    Lulu Wang Boards Nicole Kidman Amazon Series 'The Expatriates'

    “The Farewell” writer and director Lulu Wang is teaming up with Nicole Kidman for the drama series “The Expatriates” at Amazon. The show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer back in July. Wang is joining the series as a writer and executive producer and will also direct multiple episodes. Wang and Kidman had [...]

  • WGA West Logo

    Former 'Letterman' Head Writer Merrill Markoe to Receive Writers Guild Honor

    Merrill Markoe, longtime head writer at “Late Night With David Letterman,” will receive the Writers Guild of America West’s Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement. She will be honored at the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 1 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “Merrill Markoe’s pioneering work created what was then a new language [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Natalie Martinez Joins

    TV News Roundup: Natalie Martinez Joins CBS All Access' 'The Stand' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Natalie Martinez will guest star in CBS All Access’ “The Stand,” and USA announces the third season premiere date of “The Sinner.”  CASTING Natalie Martinez (“The I-Land”) will guest star in CBS All Access‘ adaptation of “The Stand,“ based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, Variety has exclusively learned. [...]

  • Deadliest Catch - Crab Fishing In

    Discovery Networks Corners Composers in Music Royalties Battle

    Shows on the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, HGTV and Food Network may sound very different in the coming months. That’s because Discovery Networks, which owns those and other cable channels, is instituting a new pay policy that virtually assures no composer currently working on their programs will do so after Dec. 31. Discovery has informed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad