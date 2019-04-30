×
APOS: Korea’s tvN to Go Wider in Indonesia

CREDIT: Courtesy of tvN

Korean content channel tvN is expanding its local feed in Indonesia. Its film channel tvN Movies has added new carriage deals in the same territory.

Operated by CJ E&M HK, tvN Asia has launched a local feed with over 700 hours of new programming per year. The Indonesia feed presents two express drama belts, offering subscribers shows within 24 hours of their original Korean telecast.

New shows include “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,” “100 Days My Prince,” “Encounter,” “The Crowned Clown,” “Touch Your Heart,” and “Her Private Life.” Upcoming express titles include crime series “Voice 3” and romantic comedy “WWW.” The show will be directed by Jung Ji-hyun, co-director of “Mr. Sunshine” and written by screenwriter Kwon Eun-sol.

Both tvN and tvN Movies were this month launched on Indonesia’s leading pay-TV platforms: DTH satellite service MNC Vision, fiber-to-the-home broadband/IPTV service MNC Play, and fledgling OTT service MNC Now.

CJ E&M estimates that the channel now has more than two million subscribers in Indonesia, through other carriage deals with First Media, Matrix, MyRepublic, Nexmedia, Transvision and UseeTV. It is also available on OTT services including FirstMediaX, Hooq, iflix, UseeTV Go, Viu and Vidio, and will be added by Catchplay shortly.

