Japan’s Wowow Reshuffles Senior Management

CREDIT: Courtesy of Wowow

Leading Japanese pay broadcaster Wowow unveiled senior management changes on Thursday. Five new members have been appointed to the broadcaster’s board, including three from outside companies.

Hideki Tashiro from the TBS (Tokyo Broadcasting System) network has been tasked with supervising Wowow’s programming and production. Masahiko Mizuguchi from Fuji TV network subsidiary Pony Canyon will oversee the business & entertainment development division. And Kenji Noshi from Nippon Television Network network affiliate Shizuoka Daiichi Television will be in charge of the engineering and information and the communication technology divisions.

The two new internal board appointees are Junichi Onoue (investor relations, finance and accounting and strategy integration) and Hitoshi Yamamoto (human resources and general affairs). Among the reelected board members is Wowow president Akira Tanaka, now in his fourth year at the top.

Operating three full-HD channels and a streaming service, Wowow claims a total of 2.9 million subscribers. Wowow Prime offers a range of genres, including movies and dramas. It is also the official broadcaster of the Academy, Grammy and Tony awards in Japan. Wowow Live offers sports, as well as stage and concert broadcasts. Wowow Cinema airs a lineup of nearly 1,900 film titles annually.

Wowow Members On Demand streams all Wowow programming, as well as content not on its three linear channels.

  • Bafta and Yu launch Breakthrough China

    BAFTA Launches ‘Breakthrough’ Talent Initiative in China

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has extended its growing Breakthrough talent initiative to China. It has teamed with financier Yu Holdings to launch BAFTA Breakthrough China, making the announcement at the Shanghai International Film Festival. British actor Tom Hiddleston will be an ambassador for the scheme. The China initiative with Yu follows [...]

  • Stranger Things

    Netflix Releases Action-Packed 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

    Two weeks out from the premiere, Netflix has released a darker trailer for “Stranger Things” season 3. The three-minute long clip almost feels like it’s promoting an action movie, with things clearly set to take a more harrowing turn in the town of Hawkins. All the gang are back once more: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), [...]

  • Randall Christensen Randall Christensen, costume designer

    Randall Christensen, Emmy-Winning Costume Designer, Dies at 60

    Randall Christensen, the Emmy-winning costume designer best known for his work on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” died Sunday after a long fight with carcinoid cancer. He was 60. Christensen’s work on the beloved reality show, which spanned 11 seasons since his start in 2006, earned him the moniker “the next Bob Mackie,” given to [...]

  • Batman Julia Roberts Spike Lee

    Batman, Julia Roberts, Spike Lee Among 2020 Walk of Fame Honorees

    Batman, Julia Roberts and Spike Lee are among the names selected to be inducted into the 2020 Walk of Fame. The full list of honorees was announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee via an exclusive livestream by Variety. Chosen from hundreds of nominees during a selection meeting in June, [...]

  • Good Omens

    Religious Group Mistakenly Petitions to Get Amazon Prime's 'Good Omens' Removed From Netflix

    Upwards of 20,000 Christians have signed a petition calling for Netflix to cancel the fantasy series “Good Omens.” But the TV series, adapted from Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 satirical sci-fi novel, is distributed by Amazon Prime, not Netflix. The petition was first launched by the Return to Order campaign, a Christian organization under [...]

  • Maura Tierney as Helen and Dominic

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Drops 'The Affair' Final Season Teaser (Watch)

    In today’s TV Roundup, Showtime drops a teaser for the fifth and final season of “The Affair,” and Kid Cudi and Big Boi join Shudder’s “Creepshow” anthology series.  FIRST LOOKS AMC has released the first trailer for its forthcoming anthology series “The Terror: Infamy.” Premiering August 2, the Ridley Scott-produced show features a cast and [...]

  • Bello Nock

    A&E Orders Stunt Series 'Impossible Live,' Special 'Volcano Walk Live'

    A&E Network has ordered a live stunt series titled “The Impossible Live.” The series, which hails from KEW Media Group’s Essential Media Group, will consist of five two-hour episodes featuring daredevils performing death-defying stunts such as parachute-less jump from a plane onto a speeding train, a motorcycle jump off a cliff in which the daredevil [...]

