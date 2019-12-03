ITV Unwraps Pre-ATF Sales Packages in Asia

ITV Studios Global Entertainment has struck deals covering over 1,000 hours of scripted and non-scripted programming with Asian broadcasters and streamers. The deals were announced on the first day of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore.

KBS in Korea acquired India’s “Wild Karnataka,” narrated by the acclaimed broadcaster-naturalist David Attenborough. Discovery Asia acquired rights to Oxford Scientific Films’ “Wild Tokyo” and Atlantic Productions’ “Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo.”

A deal with True Visions in Thailand, spanning drama, factual and entertainment, includes the character-driven relationship “Gold Digger,” produced by Mainstreet Pictures, Jeff Pope’s factual drama “A Confession,” as well as blue-chip series “Magical Land of Oz,” and season 19 of “Hell’s Kitchen USA.”

Vietnam’s FPT Telecom focused on drama. It acquired “Victoria” (seasons 1-3) and all five seasons of “Poldark,” both of which are produced by Mammoth Screen. It also bought Scandinavian thriller “Jordskott” (seasons 1 & 2), Canadian comedy “Little Dog” (series 1 & 2) and “Jekyll & Hyde.”

Korea’s KT Corp extended its drama output deal by including forthcoming drama “Sticks and Stones,” written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Tall Story Pictures, “Pieges,” a thriller from ITV Studios France, Capa Drama and BE-Films, and Australian drama “Seachange,” from ITV Studios Australia and Every Cloud Productions.

Other deals included: NBCU Hayu in the Philippines acquiring rights to series 1 & 2 of “Love Island Australia”; Discovery India acquiring series 3 of Wild Planet Productions’ “Biggest and Baddest”; Thairath TV in Thailand buying a package of factual shows including “Born To Be Wild” and “Too Cute! Pint Sized”; and Korea’s EBS picking up the latest instalments of Michael Apted’s documentaries “7 Up and Me” and “63 Up.”

ITV Studios Global Entertainment is the multi-genre distribution arm of the U.K.’s ITV Studios, itself part of ITV PLC, the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster. It represents more than 45,000 hours of content.