×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ITV Unwraps Pre-ATF Sales Packages in Asia

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wild Karnataka
CREDIT: Courtesy of ITV

ITV Studios Global Entertainment has struck deals covering over 1,000 hours of scripted and non-scripted programming with Asian broadcasters and streamers. The deals were announced on the first day of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore.

KBS in Korea acquired India’s “Wild Karnataka,” narrated by the acclaimed broadcaster-naturalist David Attenborough. Discovery Asia acquired rights to Oxford Scientific Films’ “Wild Tokyo” and Atlantic Productions’ “Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo.”

A deal with True Visions in Thailand, spanning drama, factual and entertainment, includes the character-driven relationship “Gold Digger,” produced by Mainstreet Pictures, Jeff Pope’s factual drama “A Confession,” as well as blue-chip series “Magical Land of Oz,” and season 19 of “Hell’s Kitchen USA.”

Vietnam’s FPT Telecom focused on drama. It acquired “Victoria” (seasons 1-3) and all five seasons of “Poldark,” both of which are produced by Mammoth Screen. It also bought Scandinavian thriller “Jordskott” (seasons 1 & 2), Canadian comedy “Little Dog” (series 1 & 2) and “Jekyll & Hyde.”

Korea’s KT Corp extended its drama output deal by including forthcoming drama “Sticks and Stones,” written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Tall Story Pictures, “Pieges,” a thriller from ITV Studios France, Capa Drama and BE-Films, and Australian drama “Seachange,” from ITV Studios Australia and Every Cloud Productions.

Other deals included: NBCU Hayu in the Philippines acquiring rights to series 1 & 2 of “Love Island Australia”; Discovery India acquiring series 3 of Wild Planet Productions’ “Biggest and Baddest”; Thairath TV in Thailand buying a package of factual shows including “Born To Be Wild” and “Too Cute! Pint Sized”; and Korea’s EBS picking up the latest instalments of Michael Apted’s documentaries “7 Up and Me” and “63 Up.”

ITV Studios Global Entertainment is the multi-genre distribution arm of the U.K.’s ITV Studios, itself part of ITV PLC, the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster. It represents more than 45,000 hours of content.

More TV

  • Directors Andrew Mogel, left, and Jarrad

    'The Grinder' Duo to Write Comedy 'Mr. Black' in Development at Fox

    Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul are returning to Fox. The pair have signed on as writers of the half-hour single-camera comedy project “Mr. Black,” which was first announced as being in development back in August. Mogel and Paul previously created the Fox comedy series “The Grinder” starring Rob Lowe and Fred Savage, which aired during [...]

  • Wild Karnataka

    ITV Unwraps Pre-ATF Sales Packages in Asia

    ITV Studios Global Entertainment has struck deals covering over 1,000 hours of scripted and non-scripted programming with Asian broadcasters and streamers. The deals were announced on the first day of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore. KBS in Korea acquired India’s “Wild Karnataka,” narrated by the acclaimed broadcaster-naturalist David Attenborough. Discovery Asia acquired rights to [...]

  • Lena Waithe

    TV News Roundup: BET Releases Trailer for Lena Waithe's 'Twenties'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Ali Wong gets two new Netflix comedy specials and BET releases the first look at Lena Waithe’s “Twenties” series.   CASTING Michael Beach (“ER”), Anne-Marie Johnson (“For The People”) and Kellee Stewart (“Guess Who”) have been cast in Ava DuVernay’s romantic anthology series, “Cherish The Day.” They join Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller [...]

  • Devin Nunes

    Republican Congressman Nunes Files Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN

    Rep. Devin Nunes of California, an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, filed suit against CNN Tuesday, alleging the cable-news network defamed him when it reported on allegations about the President and his representatives seeking information from Ukraine officials that would raise suspicion about the presidential campaign of Joe Biden. In a rambling lawsuit filed [...]

  • Maggie Carey'The To Do List' film

    Maggie Carey Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

    Maggie Carey has signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Under the terms of the new deal, Carey will write, produce, and direct drama and comedy projects for the studio across all platforms, including broadcast, cable, and streaming. “Maggie is an incredible talent who has directed some of the funniest, most memorable episodes of [...]

  • Norah O'Donnell's D.C. Move Brings Ratings

    Norah O'Donnell's D.C. Move Brings Early Ratings Spike to 'CBS Evening News'

    Norah O’Donnell’s move to Washington, D.C. for “CBS Evening News” appears to have sparked new interest in the venerable program. An average of 1.44 million people between the ages of 25 and 54 watched the program’s debut from its new studio in the nation’s capital, according to Nielsen, a figure that is 41% higher than [...]

  • 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Averaging 4.6

    TV Ratings: 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Averaging 4.6 Million Viewers, Per Nielsen

    “Jack Ryan” season 2 could well be one of Amazon’s most-watched shows. According to Nielsen measurements, the show’s sophomore outing has an average minute audience of over 4.6 million after seven days of delayed viewing, while its premiere episode drew 7.3 million viewers in the same metric over its first seven days of availability. Those [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad