×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imagine TV Sets ‘Mindscaping’ as First China Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ron Howard and Brian Grazer
CREDIT: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Imagine Television is developing “Mindscaping,” a 24-episode science fiction series written by Oscar Yang (“Medical Examiner Dr. Qin,” “The Ten Deadly Sins”). The series is the first Chinese-language series developed by Imagine Television, part of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment group, for a Chinese audience.

The show is pitched as an original sci-fi action series, which sees a man unwittingly brought into the city’s dark underbelly after a friend is wrongly accused of a crime. He uncovers a crime syndicate that uses mind-control to amass its power.

Endeavor China is co-financing the project with Imagine Television Studios, and will be handling sales. The deal was announced in Hong Kong at the FilMart film and TV rights market.

Imagine chairmen Grazer and Howard and Imagine Television chairman Francie Calfo are set as executive producers. Janice Chua (“Crazy Rich Asians”) will oversee the project for Imagine. Trey Callaway (“CSI:NY,” “Supernatural”) and veteran television producer Lillah McCarthy serve as story consultants.

“We look forward to collaborating with local Chinese writers to seamlessly blend storytelling styles that speak to both Eastern and Western audiences,” said Grazer and Howard.

Related

Imagine is committed to growing its creative footprint by expanding into multiple forms content, including documentaries, kids and family, and branded entertainment. The company is also focused on expanding into the international space through development and co-production of Chinese-language projects with a global appeal. Li Ruigang’s China Media Capital owns a minority equity interest in Imagine, having bought a stake in 2017.

Imagine Television has a current slate that includes Fox’s “Empire,” Netflix’s “Arrested Development,” and NatGeo’s “Mars” and “Breakthrough.” Imagine is working on “Why Women Kill” from Marc Cherry, “Swagger” from Kevin Durant and Reggie Rock Bythewood, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” from The RZA and Alex Tse and “Filthy Rich” with Tate Taylor.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • Ron Howard and Brian Grazer

    Imagine TV Sets 'Mindscaping' as First China Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Imagine Television is developing “Mindscaping,” a 24-episode science fiction series written by Oscar Yang (“Medical Examiner Dr. Qin,” “The Ten Deadly Sins”). The series is the first Chinese-language series developed by Imagine Television, part of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment group, for a Chinese audience. The show is pitched as an original sci-fi [...]

  • Jim PackerPRESS PLAY: Variety Home Entertainment

    FilMart: Lionsgate's Jim Packer Says Starz Brand is Ready for Global Rollout

    Ahead of his keynote address at Hong Kong’s FilMart this week, Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide TV and digital distribution, shares his plans for Starz international expansion. And he recounts his experience of watching Netflix change up through the gears. Back in 2012, when Lionsgate was still casting “Orange is the New Black,” Jim [...]

  • "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured:

    Pilot Season 2019: Multi-Camera Comedies Remain in High Demand

    For the second pilot season in a row, multi-camera comedies have proven to be a hot commodity. The Big 4 have collectively ordered 28 comedy pilots this year, including two animated straight-to-series orders at Fox. Of those 28, 12 are single-cams and 13 are multi-cams (including one multi-cam hybrid at ABC and two at CBS). [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Hollywood Agents Warn of Losses to Writers Without Packaging Fees

    The bitter war of words between Hollywood agents and writers continues. Agents are warning that the Writers Guild of America’s proposed elimination of television packaging fees will hurt writers to the tune of $49 million annually in commissions. Sources close to the Association of Talent Agents said Monday that the L.E.K. consulting firm has estimated   [...]

  • UFC 235 Mixed Martial Arts, Las

    All UFC Pay-Per-View Events Moving to ESPN+ Exclusively in U.S. Through 2025

    The UFC — in a major jump to digital away from traditional pay TV — inked an expanded pact with ESPN under which all of the mixed martial arts promoter’s pay-per-view events will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. for the next seven years. Under the agreement, the ESPN+ subscription streaming service will [...]

  • Pretty Little Liars the Perfectionists Review

    TV Review: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' on Freeform

    Nearly every scene in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” tells one specific story: This is a series that very much wants to be “Pretty Little Liars: All Grown Up.” It’s an interesting choice for a spinoff, considering the fact that the final season and a half of “Pretty Little Liars” featured a five-year time jump [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad