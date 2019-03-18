Imagine TV Sets ‘Mindscaping’ as First China Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Television is developing “Mindscaping,” a 24-episode science fiction series written by Oscar Yang (“Medical Examiner Dr. Qin,” “The Ten Deadly Sins”). The series is the first Chinese-language series developed by Imagine Television, part of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment group, for a Chinese audience.

The show is pitched as an original sci-fi action series, which sees a man unwittingly brought into the city’s dark underbelly after a friend is wrongly accused of a crime. He uncovers a crime syndicate that uses mind-control to amass its power.

Endeavor China is co-financing the project with Imagine Television Studios, and will be handling sales. The deal was announced in Hong Kong at the FilMart film and TV rights market.

Imagine chairmen Grazer and Howard and Imagine Television chairman Francie Calfo are set as executive producers. Janice Chua (“Crazy Rich Asians”) will oversee the project for Imagine. Trey Callaway (“CSI:NY,” “Supernatural”) and veteran television producer Lillah McCarthy serve as story consultants.

“We look forward to collaborating with local Chinese writers to seamlessly blend storytelling styles that speak to both Eastern and Western audiences,” said Grazer and Howard.

Imagine is committed to growing its creative footprint by expanding into multiple forms content, including documentaries, kids and family, and branded entertainment. The company is also focused on expanding into the international space through development and co-production of Chinese-language projects with a global appeal. Li Ruigang’s China Media Capital owns a minority equity interest in Imagine, having bought a stake in 2017.

Imagine Television has a current slate that includes Fox’s “Empire,” Netflix’s “Arrested Development,” and NatGeo’s “Mars” and “Breakthrough.” Imagine is working on “Why Women Kill” from Marc Cherry, “Swagger” from Kevin Durant and Reggie Rock Bythewood, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” from The RZA and Alex Tse and “Filthy Rich” with Tate Taylor.