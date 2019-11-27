HBO Executives Take Top Positions in WarnerMedia Asia Reshuffle

Executives from HBO Asia have been awarded five of the seven top positions at WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South East Asia. The moves are the first personnel moves announced by Clement Schwebig, MD of Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, since Warner merged in August with Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia.

HBO executive Yasmin Zahid will affiliate distribution and marketing. David Simonsen will lead the development of HBO GO, through partnerships with telcos and as a standalone OTT app. Shonali Bedi, will be responsible for business development and strategy in the region. Magdalene Ew will take charge of the company’s so-called “consolidated entertainment pillar,” which includes all HBO channels, Warner TV and Oh!K. Current head of originals for HBO Asia will oversee original Asia productions across the entire entertainment pillar.

Turner executives Awantika Sood will lead ad-sales, branded content and commercial opportunities, and Marianne Lee will hold the interim position leading consumer marketing and central services team, which includes creative services, social media, research and data.

Recent Turner recruit, Leslie Lee will continue to lead all the kids brands for the network in Asia Pacific, including in Southeast Asia.

“As we put in place a new structure for growth, I’m looking forward to working closely with this talented group to deliver a big 2020 for us with increased investment in original programming, and an even bigger footprint for our brands, franchises and platforms,” said Schwebig.

The WarnerMedia Entertainment Pacific footprint in Asia straddles 42 countries and operates in 14 languages. Its brands include Warner TV, Oh!K, Mondo TV, Mondo Mah-Jong TV, TABI Channel, Tabi Tele, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, POGO and Tuzki together with HBO, HBO Signature, HBO Family, HBO Hits, Cinemax and Red as well as the OTT service HBO GO, and two SVOD services HBO On Demand and Ding Ji Ju Chang. WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks is also responsible for the distribution of CNN International, HLN and BabyFirst in Asia.