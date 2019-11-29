HBO Asia Renews ‘Halfworlds’ for Third Season, Relocates Series to Philippines

HBO Asia has given the green light to a third season of fantasy action series “Halfworlds.” The eight-part season will be directed by rising star Philippines filmmaker Mikhail Red.

Production will begin from January, with the completed season to screen exclusively on HBO and HBO Go later in 2020. Season 3 is produced by HBO Asia in partnership with Cignal TV.

HBO said that “Halfworlds” now becomes its longest running original show from Asia. And it will be the first to shoot entirely in The Philippines.

It will be led by Filipino stars Bianca Umali (Sahaya; Barbi D’ Wonder Beki) and Sam Concepcion (Shake, Rattle & Roll 13; Indak), and also involve returning cast from the previous seasons.

The updated story relocates from Bangkok to the gun-stricken streets of Manila, where blood thirsty creatures known as Engkangtos live out in the open among humans. Alex, who is half-human and half creature, seeks original source of the dwindling haven plant that could cure the creatures of their hunger for human flesh.

Red and Umali will also be in Singapore this week to speak at a directing workshop organized by HBO Asia and Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore, as part of a two-and-a-half-year collaboration to develop the drama production capabilities of Singapore’s media industry and talent.

“Halfworlds” began in 2015. Season one followed a young street artist who uncovers her true origins when she finds herself unwittingly caught in a battle between humans and demons. The second season followed a tenacious researcher who is trying to uncover the secret world of demons that live among us, while looking for an ancient artefact of great power.

“As we expand the fictional world of ‘Halfworlds,’ we are transcending geographical boundaries to work with talents from the various countries in the region (and) to produce our longest running Asian original series,” said Jessica Kam, who is HBO Asia’s senior VP of original productions, and was recently designated as head of originals for WarnerMedia in South East Asia.