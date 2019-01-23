×
HBO Asia and Catchplay Team up for ‘The World Between Us’

CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO Asia and Catchplay

Pan-regional pay-TV group HBO Asia and Taiwan-based streaming video company Catchplay are to jointly distribute Taiwanese crime drama “The World Between Us.” The 10-part series will air from March.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Lin Chun-Yang (“The Soul If Bread”) and written by the Lu Shih-Yuan (“Dear Ex”), “World” plunges into the aftermath of a mass shooting. The fate of the killer, the victims, the victims’ families, the media and the defense teams are all intertwined. Production is by Taiwanese broadcaster, Public Television Service (PTS).

The show features an all-star ensemble cast from Taiwan including Alyssa Chia (“The Prince of Han Dynasty,” “The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber”), James Wen (“My Queen,” “My Fierce Wife”) and Wu Kang-Jen (“A Touch of Green,” “Wake Up”).

“World” premieres on Sunday, March 24 with two back-to-back episodes from onwards exclusively on streaming platform HBO GO and across HBO Asia’s 23-territory footprint, excluding Taiwan. In Taiwan, the series will also be available on the Catchplay on-demand platform. Two new episodes will debut at the same time every Sunday. The series will also be available on VoD service HBO On Demand. Rights will be jointly distributed by HBO Asia and Catchplay outside of Asia.

“This partnership marks the start of drama content offering on the regional video on-demand platform Catchplay, which used to focus on movies,” said Daphne Yang, CEO of Catchplay.

“Following the success of our first Taiwanese drama series, ‘The Teenage Psychic,’ we are excited to be once again be presenting intriguing content and stories from Taiwan that would resonate with our audience in the region,” said Jonathan Spink, CEO of HBO Asia. The group started to be involved in Asian original content in 2012.

