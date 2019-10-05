‘Extreme Job’ Director Lee Byoung-heon Heads for ‘Dream’ TV Series

Lee Byoung-heon, director of 2019 mega hit “Extreme Job,” will return to TV series making with upcoming sports drama “Dream.” Lee, who made his successful feature directorial debut with comedy “Twenty” in 2014, directed “Extreme Job” this year.

The film grossed $117 million from 16.3 million admissions at the Korean box office, to become the second highest-grossing film of all time in the country.

According to Megabox Joongang Plus M, “Dream” revolves around a football player who encounters the greatest challenge of his life and a group of national players who have never played the sport before as they make bids for the Homeless World Cup game.

Park Seo-jun (“The Divine Fury”) is on board as the football player who becomes embroiled in an unexpected affair and ends up being appointed to direct the rough-and-ready football team as a punishment. The series will start production in 2020.

“Dream” would be Lee’s second TV series, as well as his second partnership with JTBC, South Korea’s subscription network. His first TV work “Be Melodramatic” was a romantic comedy that revolved around the everyday lives of three 30-year-old best friends. The 16-episode series starred Chun Woo-hee (“Han Gong-ju”), Jeon Yeo-bin (“After My Death”), Han Ji-eun, Ahn Jae-hong (“Twenty”) and Gong Myung (“Extreme Job”). It ended in late September.