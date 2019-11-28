×
Endemol Shine India Picks up 'The Sane Psychopath'

Endemol Shine India has picked up screen rights to Salil Desai’s novel “The Sane Psychopath.” Inspired by a real incident, “Psychopath” is a surprising, psychological tale of a frightening murderous phenomenon.

The company announced the rights deal on Thursday, but provided no further details about the adaptation, schedule or its financing.

“What attracted us to the book is the insight the plot gives into the legal system, the state of mental health and the impact the news and headlines have on the general public. Delving into the mind of a psychopathic killer AND an idealistic lawyer, Salil Desai has penned a story that matters and has the power to change the narrative,” said Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India.

“ ‘The Sane Psychopath’ is my darkest novel yet and was the hardest to write. I always thought it was made-for-screen and when Endemol Shine India decided to adapt it, I almost went insane with excitement,” Salil said. Earlier this year, Desai’s “Inspector Saralkar Mystery” series was also picked up for adaptation into a web series by production house Times Studio Originals.

Endemol Shine India is a 51:49 strategic alliance between Endemol Shine Group – a joint venture between Endemol, Shine & CORE Media and CA Media – the Asian investment arm of The Chernin Group (TCG).

Producing 800 hours of content annually, it has been involved with shows including: “Bigg Boss” (Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam and Bangla); “Fear Factor,” “MasterChef India,” “So You Think You Can Dance”; “The Voice India”; “The Voice India Kids”; “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge”; “Love School”; “Life Mein Ek Baar”; “The Money Drop”; and over 450 episodes of “Deal or No Deal” for Sun Network.

