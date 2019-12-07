‘Delhi Crime’ Wins big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Richie Mehta’s harrowing Netflix series “Delhi Crime” was the big winner at the 2nd annual Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore on Friday.

Representing the show, lead actress Shefali Shah was rushed off her feet as she repeatedly had to return to the stage. “Delhi Crime” earned her best actress in a leading role, best drama series and best direction, and fiction, for Mehta. Earlier, the series also won best original program by a streamer/OTT on the first night of the two-day awards.

Shah was also on stage, at Singapore’s beautifully restored historical Victoria theatre to present the inaugural award for best feature film, that went to her compatriot Zoya Akhtar’s Indian Oscar submission “Gully Boy.” Indian animated show, “Lamput,” produced for Cartoon Network was also among the winners.

Indonesian Oka Antara won best actor in a leading role for Hooq’s “Brata,” while Jamie Aditya won best supporting actor for Indonesia-set HBO Asia show “Grisse.”

The loudest cheers of the evening were reserved for 10-year-old Pyae Pyae who won best supporting actress in Myanmar’s “The Only Mom.” The theatre went ‘aaww’ as the child sobbed her way through her acceptance speech, but recovered sufficiently enough to declare, “I will try to be the best actress in my future.”

The evening got off to a rousing start when Loren Allred, the original singer of “Never Enough” from the hit musical “The Greatest Showman,” provided a full-throated rendition of the number, fresh off her flight from New York.

The standup routine from Malaysian comedian Kevin Jay also proved extremely popular with the capacity audience.

2nd Asian Academy Creative Awards Winners

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Oka Antara in “Brata” by HOOQ and Telkomsel (Indonesia)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Aditya in “Grisse” by HBO Pacific Partners V.O.F (Indonesia)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Shefali Shah in “Delhi Crime” by Golden Karavan Productions/Ivanhoe Pictures (India)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Pyae Pyae in “The Only Mom” by Brave Empire Entertainment (Myanmar)

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

“Designated Survivor: 60 Days” by CJ ENM / Studio Dragon/Netflix, (Original format by Entertainment One & ABC Studios) (South Korea)

Best Cinematography

Mark Wareham for “Mystery Road,” Bunya Productions for ABC Australia, in association with all3media International (Australia)

Best Comedy Performance

Jihan Musa in “Keluarga Baha Don” by Viu (Vuclip Malaysia Sdn Bhd) (Malaysia)

Best Comedy Programme

“Keluarga Baha Don” by Viu (Vuclip Malaysia Sdn Bhd) (Malaysia)

Best Direction (Fiction)

Richie Mehta for “Delhi Crime” by Golden Karavan Productions/ Ivanhoe Pictures (India)

Best Drama Series

“Delhi Crime” by Golden Karavan Productions/ Ivanhoe Pictures (India)

Best Feature Film

“Gully Boy” by Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby (India)

Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program

“CNY Countdown Gala 2019” by MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems, Astro AEC (Malaysia)

Best Infotainment Program

“Why It Matters S2 – Bad Pho-mance” by Channel NewsAsia, Mediacorp (Singapore)

Best Lifestyle Program

“Destination Tohoku” by CNN (Japan)

Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host

Yung Raja for “Yo! MTV Raps – Asia” by Viacom International Media Networks (MTV Asia) (Singapore)

Best Music or Dance Program

“300: War of United Voices” by CJ ENM (South Korea)

Best Non Scripted Entertainment

“World’s Got Talent” by Hunan TV (China)

Best Original Screenplay

Shih Yuan Lu for “The World Between Us” by PTS Taiwan in association with HBO Asia & Catchplay (Taiwan)

Best Telenovela/Soap Opera

“Story of Yanxi Palace” by Huanyu Entertainment (China)

Best Theme Song

“Beijing to Moscow” – “Dengdai” by Misi Ke & Koffkoff, August Pictures (Singapore)