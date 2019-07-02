China’s Migu Commissions BBC Studios for Factual Series ‘One Cup’

“One Cup, A Thousand Stories,” a major factual series about the history and influence of tea, has been commissioned from BBC Studios, by Migu, the digital content subsidiary of China Mobile. The series is BBC Studios’ first fully-funded production commission in China.

BBC Studios has previously worked with other Chinese broadcasters to co-produce titles including “Dynasties” and “Blue Planet II.” The fully-funded commission of “One Cup” follows several months in which BBC Studios Factual production team has had a presence in China, and worked with Kelvin Yau, SVP and GM, Greater China, BBC Studios, to explore opportunities and partnerships.

“One Cup,” which will be delivered as a 6 x 50 minutes series, was developed and will be produced by BBC Studios in Scotland. It will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

The series will travel across the varied landscapes of China to explore its many teas, meet the people who have built a life around it, and the culture it has created – including its influence on Chinese lifestyles and rituals, medicine and health. The series will also examine the story of tea’s influence on other countries and China’s role in the global tea culture.

Given growing content restrictions in China, and the prospect of a year of patriotic feature films in Chinese movie theaters, it is notable that factual programming remains an avenue open to international co-operation.

“BBC Studios Productions makes some of the best factual programs in the world and we are thrilled that they are producing this landmark series for us. It is a great opportunity to draw on their production skills and knowledge, covering a subject that is so important to us,” said Wang Bin, CEO of Migu Video, in a prepared statement.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be sharing our story-telling and production craft with new audiences and with content that has been specifically developed for this market,” said Lisa Opie, MD for BBC Studios Productions.