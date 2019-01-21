China’s CGTN Boards ‘Drowning in Plastic’ Documentary

×
CREDIT: Courtesy of All3media International

China Global Television Network, the English-language news channel that is part of China Central Television, has come on board high profile environmental documentaryDrowning in Plastic.” The show is represented by all3media international, and the agreement is the first between the two companies.

CGTN comes on board as co-producer alongside Raw, and BBC One. The Chinese giant will take worldwide premiere rights, outside the U.K. “Drowning in Plastic,” will air in April as part of Big Story, CGTN’s schedule of programming covering news and current affairs. It will be available to CGTN’s entire audience, airing in territories including Asia, Africa, the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Discovery Latin America licensed it to screen later in the year.

The show, which is available as a 90-minute special or as two hour-long episodes, sees biologist Liz Bonnin set out to reveal the full scale of the world’s plastic problem. These include probing the planet’s ‘plastic hot spots’ to meeting the animals struggling to cope with a daily deluge of plastic waste.

“Our collaborations with partners that tell stories from varied viewpoints across varied genres not only set us apart, but allow us to delve into different subject matter from multiple angles. As such, we are positioned to tell the planet’s most powerful stories in a thoughtful, nuanced manner. This story, which is as complex as it is universal, exemplifies that,” said CGTN America DG, Ma Jing.

  China's CGTN Boards 'Drowning in Plastic'

