×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC Studios Hires GMs in Further Asia Reshuffle

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fiona Lang and Ryan Shiotani
CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC

BBC Studios the coproduction and rights sales arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation, has appointed Fiona Lang and Ryan Shiotani as general managers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Lang, currently COO for the company in Australia and New Zealand, is promoted to become BBC Studios’ GM in the same geography. Her responsibilities cover marketing, advertising, creative, commercial and content sales. Shiotani becomes SVP and GM for South and South East Asia, having previously been acting SVP for branded services in Asia.

Both roles report directly to Jon Penn, EVP, BBC Studios APAC ,as part of the newly formed APAC regional business, incorporating Australia, New Zealand and Asia, which was announced in September 2019.

They join other executives in the reshuffled group, including: Kelvin Yau, SVP & GM, Greater China; Geo Lee, SVP & GM, North East Asia; Phil Hardman, SVP commercial operations & strategy, Asia; Julia Nocciolino, SVP commercial director, China; Laura Byrnes, head of business and legal affairs, APAC; Laura Parsons, HR business partner, APAC; Laura Dumbrell, head of communications, APAC; and Angela Muddle, head of commercial finance, Asia.

BBC Studios covers Australia, New Zealand and 23 countries across the Asia region, and operates from eight offices, including main bases in Sydney, Beijing and Singapore. The BBC Studios business in Australia and New Zealand wholly owns seven channels: BBC First, BBC UKTV, BBC Earth and CBeebies on Foxtel and Fetch TV in Australia; BBC Living (shortly to be replaced by BBC Brit) on Fetch TV; and BBC UKTV and BBC Earth on Sky TV in New Zealand. It distributes content to other channels and platforms, and produced BBC formats from the Sydney office.

The BBC Studios business in Asia sells content to digital and linear platforms, with some significant pre-sales to major broadcasters. Activities also include branded programming blocks, the SVoD BBC Player in Singapore and Malaysia, and a production operation in Mumbai, India.

BBC joint ventures in Asia also include ones with Sony India for Sony BBC Earth channel and Tencent in China for BBC Earth Tribe.

More TV

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston Signs Deal With Writers Guild

    The Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston has signed the Writers Guild of America’s Code of Conduct, allowing the agency to return to representing WGA members again. The WGA made the announcement Monday night. RBEL is joining more than 70 agencies allowed to represent WGA members thanks to agreeing to a ban of agency packaging fees and [...]

  • Fiona Lang and Ryan Shiotani

    BBC Studios Hires GMs in Further Asia Reshuffle

    BBC Studios the coproduction and rights sales arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation, has appointed Fiona Lang and Ryan Shiotani as general managers in the Asia-Pacific region. Lang, currently COO for the company in Australia and New Zealand, is promoted to become BBC Studios’ GM in the same geography. Her responsibilities cover marketing, advertising, creative, [...]

  • The Lord of the Rings: The

    'Lord of the Rings' Series Renewed by Amazon for Season 2

    Amazon has given an early Season 2 renewal to its forthcoming “Lord of the Rings” series. Pre-production on the project’s first season, which is set to film in New Zealand, is currently underway — although sources tell Variety that the full cast has not yet been set. Several actors, including Markella Kavenagh, Will Poulter, and [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Chinatown' Prequel Series in Development at Netflix From David Fincher, Robert Towne

    A prequel series to the classic film “Chinatown” is in early development at Netflix, Variety has confirmed with sources. David Fincher and Robert Towne, the film’s writer, are attached to pen the script. It will reportedly focus on the exploits of a young Jake “J.J. Gittes during his early days as a private investigator. Netflix declined [...]

  • TV Roundup: Pop TV Releases Teaser

    TV News Roundup: Pop TV Releases Teaser for 'Schitt's Creek's' Final Season

    In today’s TV news roundup, Pop TV releases a teaser for the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” and Nickelodeon kicks off the holiday season with “Top Elf.” DATES Nickelodeon’s “Top Elf” series will premiere Nov. 29. “Top Elf” is a new competition series featuring guest judges Frankie Grande, Amirah Kassem, Peyton List, Alex Wassabi and [...]

  • Karen Cogan’s 'Fled' Tops The Brit

    Karen Cogan’s 'Fled' Tops The Brit List, a League Table of Unproduced British TV Scripts

    Karen Cogan’s “Fled” has come top of The Brit List, a league table of unproduced scripts from British writing talent, this year devoted to television projects. The list, similar to The Black List in the U.S., was compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, financiers and broadcasters. Cogan, represented by Independent Talent Group, [...]

  • Viacom HQ LA

    ViacomCBS Sets HR and Inclusion Chiefs

    ViacomCBS has named corporate heads of HR and inclusion as the companies prepare for the merger that is set to close early next month. The soon-to-combine Viacom and CBS have tapped Nielsen alum Nancy Phillips to serve as exec VP and chief people officer. Viacom alum Marva Smalls will serve as global head of inclusion, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad