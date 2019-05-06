×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Australia’s SBS Launches Linear Movie Channel

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Hickson

Australia’s SBS is to launch a free-to-air movie channel dedicated to international cinema. SBS World Movies will begin operating from July 1, 2019. SBS or Special Broadcasting Service is a public private partnership operating as a TV, radio and online broadcaster.

SBS World Movies describes itself as “a celebration of the diversity of global cinema.” It aims to program 700 titles per year, with at least half in a language other than English, and ranging from European arthouse, to Bollywood, anime, award-winning favorites, and new releases.

While further launch titles will be unveiled in the coming weeks, the company said that its lineup will include: as “Amanda’ (France), “The 12th Man” (Norway), “Just A Breath Away” (France), “Ash is the Purest White” (China), “Aligarth” (India), “Girl” (Belgium), and “Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

SBS World Movies will also feature curated seasons of special programming to mark cultural events, festivals and celebrations such as Diwali, Lunar New Year, International Women’s Day and Mardi Gras. Each week, the schedule will feature a Women in Film double-bill of female filmmakers and lead actors, as well as festival favorites and emerging territories, showcasing films from far-flung locations.

Related

The launch of a linear movie channel at a moment when the TV landscape is shifting towards VoD, and original series are gaining traction over movies on TV, runs counter to prevailing trends. But SBS remains confident.

“SBS is always exploring ways to deliver more distinctive content to audiences in service of its charter. We know that audiences come to us for content they don’t find anywhere else, and SBS World Movies brings a new and truly unique offering to Australians on free-to-air TV.  In addition to the free-to-air offering, most of the films will be available to stream for free on SBS On Demand,” a spokesman told Variety by email.

“Movies provide people with the opportunity to escape to worlds outside of our own, with stories that entertain and inspire us, make us think, laugh and even cry. International cinema does this in a truly unique way, and has been an important part of SBS’s offering for decades, giving Australians the opportunity to delve into cultures through cinematic masterpieces captivating audiences around the world,” said SBS Managing Director, James Taylor.

SBS World Movies will broadcast in HD on channel 32 alongside SBS’s existing channels, SBS, SBS VICELAND, SBS Food and NITV. SBS World Movies will also be SBS’s third HD channel.

The launch announcement came the same day Nine and News Corp owned Australian News Channel, announced that they are to close the Your Money channel. The channel airs on both Foxtel and free to air. It was launched in October last year and will close on Friday May 17.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Australia’s SBS Launches Linear Movie Channel

    Australia’s SBS Launches Linear Movie Channel

    Australia’s SBS is to launch a free-to-air movie channel dedicated to international cinema. SBS World Movies will begin operating from July 1, 2019. SBS or Special Broadcasting Service is a public private partnership operating as a TV, radio and online broadcaster. SBS World Movies describes itself as “a celebration of the diversity of global cinema.” [...]

  • The Apprentice - Donald Trump

    Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice': All Seasons Now Available Free to Stream Online

    All 15 seasons of “The Apprentice” franchise, NBC’s quasi-reality TV show that catapulted Donald Trump to national fame, are now available to binge-watch online — for free. Tubi inked a licensing pact for the show with MGM Television, giving the ad-supported VOD provider exclusive streaming rights to all 192 episodes. Tubi on Monday (May 6) [...]

  • Susan Zirinsky

    CBS News Overhauls 'Morning,' 'Evening' Anchors in Bid for New Era

    CBS News made headlines of its own Monday by unveiling anchor changes at two of its best known programs, a radical maneuver that underscores how its programs have fallen behind rivals at a time of heightened competition. The network will overhaul both “CBS This Morning” and “CBS Evening News,” adding two new anchors to host [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Review: Daenerys Loses

    'Game of Thrones' Review: Daenerys Loses Ground in Third-to-Last Episode

    “Game of Thrones” has picked up a step in its final season — and the third-to-last episode of the series was proof of “Thrones’s” ability, still, to toggle between plotlines and tones elegantly even as the story winnows down to a few key characters. The two episodes preceding Sunday night’s had been tightly focused on [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones': Best Quotes from

    'Game of Thrones': Best Quotes from Sunday Night's 'Last of the Starks'

    During the opening sequence of Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones,” in which drunken members of the realm celebrated their victory over the White Walkers, Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, turned to Davos Seaworth and said: “”We may have defeated them, but we still have us to contend with.” It was one of many great, [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Creators Break Down

    'Game of Thrones' Creators Break Down Daenerys' Mindset in 'The Last of the Starks'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve seen Episode 4 of Season 8 of “Game of Thrones,” which aired Sunday May 5.  The fourth episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season, titled “The Last of the Starks,” pushed the plotline forward to King’s Landing and hinted that Daenerys Targaryan might be headed towards the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad