ATF: Australia’s Beyond, Turkey’s Madd Score Content Sales

Beyond Distribution, the distribution arm of Australian production, distribution and digital company Beyond International, announced several sales Tuesday, ahead of the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore.

HK Television Entertainment Company has acquired a 40-hour package deal for Emmy-nominated series, “MythBusters” that includes “MythBusters Junior” and “MythBusters: The Search.” A&E Asia has acquired the fourth season of Canadian crime series “Fatal Vows.” Fox Life India acquired the seventh season of cookery show “Pati’s Mexican Table.”

WeKids Asia has picked up Australian animation robot series, “Dumbotz.” South Korea’s Educational Broadcasting Systems has taken kids’ science documentary series “Wow That’s Amazing” and football series “Footy Pups.” The latter show was also acquired by Radio Television Brunei and Hong Kong’s PCCW Media, which also acquired animated kids football series “Go Go Footy Pups.”

Joanne Azzopardi, SVP Sales and Acquisitions, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, negotiated all the deals on behalf of Beyond Distribution. She is attending ATF.

“Beyond is renowned for delivering world class content with returnable appeal across a range of genres,” Azzopardi said. “I’m thrilled to be working with broadcasters across Asia and looking forward to meeting clients old and new at this year’s ATF event.”

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Madd Entertainment has sold hit romance series “Crash” to Indian OTT platform MX Player. “We always believe that good content will find an audience and this has proven true with the uptake of Hindi dubbed Turkish content that performs exceedingly well on our platform,” said Mansi Shrivastav, head of acquisitions for MX.

“MX Player already hosts 275 million global monthly active users and we are sure that our premium drama ‘Crash’ will add more to this number,” said Madd Entertainment sales director Deniz Cantutan.

Madd Entertainment was formed in 2018 by leading Turkish television providers Medyapim and Ay Yapim, to distribute Turkish content to the international market.