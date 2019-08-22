×

Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Launches Large-Scale Production Venture in India

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hyde Park Entertainment chief Ashok Amritraj
CREDIT: John Alex Maguire/REX/Shutterstock

Top-level talent including Paul Feig, Gurinder Chadha and Anurag Kashyap are on board as leading Hollywood independent Hyde Park Entertainment makes a major launch into the Indian production scene. The company is headed by Ashok Amritraj, the highest-profile Indian executive based in Los Angeles.

The diversification move is made possible by the growing success of Indian film and TV content which is being propelled to new audiences overseas by global video streamers Netflix and Amazon. Within India, local streaming giants Hotstar, SonyLiv, and others, are similarly using OTT technology and cheap cellular data to reach nationwide audiences, many of which were not previously TV households.

To capitalize on Indian stories — and the exploding Indian series genre — the group is launching a new division Hyde Park Entertainment Asia to be headquartered in Chennai. Parent company Hyde Park will continue to produce and finance U.S. studio and independent films and television from Los Angeles, and it maintains its long-term film financing partnership with Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

Related

Actor-director, Feig (“Ghostbusters”) is developing “Break the Room” through his Diversity Initiative Powderkeg and with ShivHans Pictures. The Indian-American half hour comedy series, with echoes of “Fresh off The Boat,” hails from writers Sameer Gardezi (Modern Family) and Jimy Shah.

Having acquired the screen adaptation rights to the Pulitzer Prize finalist novel “Maximum City” by Suketu Mehta, Hyde Park Entertainment Asia is planning a series of films exploring the interconnected worlds of power, politics, and criminality in Mumbai. Auteur filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (Netflix’s “Sacred Games,” “Gangs Of Wasseypur”) is set as showrunner and co-director. The pictures will be produced with Kashyap’s Good Bad Films and co-produced with Hyde Park.

Zoya Akhtar (Amazon’s “Made in Heaven,” “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”) will direct “Paradise Towers,” a drama series adaptation of bestselling novel about the intertwining lives, forbidden romances, and mounting tensions between neighbors in an exclusive Mumbai apartment complex. The underlying book was written by Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Vogue columnist and daughter of Indian superstars Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Gurinder Chadha (“Bend it Like Beckham”) is directing the previously announced “Pashmina” for Netflix and Hyde Park Entertainment Asia. The large-scale animated musical feature, in the vein of Pixar’s “Coco,” is based on a bestselling graphic novel by Nidhi Chanani.

Other titles on the debut slate include: “The Conch Bearer,” a young adult-oriented fantasy series, produced with Window Seat Films, a joint venture between Reliance Entertainment and director Imtiaz Ali; and “Deb,” an 8-part television thriller series from writer-director Nagesh Kukunoor (“Dhank”).

Amritraj told Variety that Hyde Park will invest strongly in the projects with production budgets for the series averaging at around $1.5 million per episode, and the features starting in the $5-7 million range.

Amritraj is one of the world’s most prolific producers, with over 100 movies to his credit from over 35 years of activity in Hollywood. These include “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” “Bringing Down The House,” “99 Homes,” and “Blue Valentine.”

In recent years Amritraj has been increasingly involved in the media and development scenes in his native India. In 2016 he was appointed the first U.N. India Goodwill Ambassador for the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Now more than ever the Hollywood dream needs to be multicultural and all inclusive,” said Amritraj in a prepared statement. “I look forward to collaborating with wonderful Indian and Asian talent long into the future to tell unique and authentic stories that reflect our global world.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • The Daily Show Trevor Noah BTS

    Emmys: Celebrating the Unsung Heroes of Late Night

    They’re the names that fly by when the credits roll. But every member of the production staff on a late-night talk show is a foot soldier waging a daily battle against time and limited resources to make the show come alive. Whether the series is a freight train that runs Monday through Friday or a [...]

  • Born This Way AE Network

    A&E Sets Holiday Finale Special for 'Born This Way'

    A&E Network has set a holiday finale special for “Born This Way,” the Emmy-winning reality series that chronicles the transition to adulthood for eight young men and women with Down syndrome. A&E plans to air the hourlong finale in December for the docu-reality series that ran four seasons, starting in 2015. Before the special debuts, [...]

  • Melanie Hamilton - Comcast Spotlight

    Comcast Spotlight Hires Google Exec Melanie Hamilton as VP National Sales

    Comcast Spotlight, the ad-sales division of Comcast Cable, named Melanie Hamilton as VP, national sales. An 11-year veteran of Google, Hamilton was most recently the internet giant’s head of industry for the telecom sector and led its AT&T account. At Comcast Spotlight, Hamilton will oversee the company’s national sales strategy across both holding companies and [...]

  • HBO-Chernobyl

    Sky Outlines Plans for 'Cinematic' Original Content to Rival HBO, Showtime

    Comcast-backed Sky has outlined plans for expanded and “cinematic” original content to rival U.S. networks HBO and Showtime. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Thursday, Sky managing director of content Zai Bennett explained some of the ways the pay-TV giant plans to invest in original content after its programming budget was recently doubled by [...]

  • TV Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Drops Again, 'Big

    TV Ratings: ‘BH90210’ Drops Again, 'Big Brother' Tops Wednesday

    Fox’s “BH90210” revival continued to slide in the Wednesday night ratings. After posting an impressive 1.5 debut rating in the 18-49 demographic, the show slid 40% to a 0.95 in week two, and now an extra 15% to a 0.8 in week three. The show’s total viewership has also declined slightly from last week’s 2.5 [...]

  • Hyde Park Entertainment chief Ashok Amritraj

    Ashok Amritraj's Hyde Park Launches Large-Scale Production Venture in India

    Top-level talent including Paul Feig, Gurinder Chadha and Anurag Kashyap are on board as leading Hollywood independent Hyde Park Entertainment makes a major launch into the Indian production scene. The company is headed by Ashok Amritraj, the highest-profile Indian executive based in Los Angeles. The diversification move is made possible by the growing success of [...]

  • Sean Spicer Dancing With the Stars

    Sean Spicer Hopes 'Dancing With the Stars' Gig Will 'Move the Country Forward'

    In the face of a swift backlash, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he hoped his role as a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” can help “move the country forward in a positive way.” Spicer told CNN on Thursday that his “DWTS” posting was about entertainment, not politics. ABC revealed Spicer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad