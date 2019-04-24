APOS: BBC’s ‘Great Bake Off’ to be Reheated in Thailand

BBC Studios Distribution has sold the Love Productions format “The Great Bake Off” for production in Thailand. It is the cooking competition show’s first localized version in Asia.

“Bake Off Thailand” will be produced by APJ&CO, a local production house known for producing the recent seasons of “The Voice Thailand.” Over eight weeks, 12 of the country’s best amateur bakers will face increasingly difficult challenges in different disciplines. The new show is due to premiere on Thailand’s free-to-air digital terrestrial network, PPTV, in Summer 2019.

“It is an incredibly loved format that has captured the hearts (and stomachs) of families, and especially the younger demographic, worldwide,” said Myleeta Aga, SVP and GM of South and South East Asia, BBC Studios. The format sales deal was announced on Wednesday at the APOS conference in Indonesia.

“Bakes in Asia are so different from what we see from our Western counterparts,” said Ardkit Suntornwat, MD and executive producer of APJ & CO. The show was originally conceived as “The Great British Bake Off,” and has now been licensed to 32 countries, including Italy, Denmark, Australia, Greece, South Africa, Argentina, Chile and Spain.