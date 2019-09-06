×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zendaya Credits Fashion for Making Her ‘Courageous’ and ‘Fearless’ at Fashion Media Awards

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zendaya Daily Front Row

Zendaya kicked off New York Fashion Week in style at “The Daily Front Row’s” seventh annual Fashion Media Awards on Thursday night.

The actress, who stars as MJ in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” was all smiles as she walked the red carpet shortly after Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra stated at Variety‘s Entertainment & Technology Summit that “for the moment the door is closed” on the hit franchise’s relationship with Marvel.

Taking the stage to accept her Fashion Force Award from mentor and collaborator Tommy Hilfiger, Zendaya told the crowd gathered in the iconic Rainbow Room, “I’m just so lucky to be here amongst so many incredible people that I admire and I appreciate your work and everything that you do.”

She continued, “Fashion I think for me is really just emotional…It’s allowed me to just really say I don’t give a F, you know what I am saying? It’s allowed me to really find out who I am and be more courageous and more fearless.”

Related

Host Graham Norton playfully navigated the lively ceremony as FMA honorees Indya Moore, Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, Halima Aden and Frederic Fekkai thanked their peers in the crowd including Yara Shahidi, Ashley Graham, Kathy Ireland, Dee Hilfiger, Vanessa Williams, Jordan Barrett, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Tan France, Maye Musk and Christian Louboutin.

But the style icons and innovative pioneers honored at the glitzy ceremony focused their energy on more than the ability to wear a dazzling dress on the red carpet, recognizing the impact they can make socially.

“My hope is that my presence and my visibility and the way that I leverage it helps to send out the message that trans people deserve to be loved, deserve to be safe, and deserve to feel belonging in every space that we’re in,” Moore told Variety early in the night.

Indya MooreThe Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The “Pose” star’s fashion at the event was a direct tribute to the cause, honoring the trans community with earrings featuring faces of those murdered in hate crimes this year. And after thanking Lady Gaga and Ryan Murphy for personally changing her life when she took the stage, she added, “Some of you may be uncomfortable with politics of my speech. And I want to apologize for that because my life is politics…. Trans people deserve safety, acknowledgement and respect. Not just when we are on the covers of magazines, but when we are poor and when we are on the streets.”

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • Timothee Chalamet'Beautiful Boy' premiere, Toronto International

    Toronto Film Festival: The Ultimate Party Guide

    You can blame Canada for all the noise coming from the north. The 44th Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Sept. 5 with the opening night premiere of Daniel Roher’s documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.” The next 10 days are all about running around Toronto from one movie to the next. [...]

  • Adam Driver

    Telluride: Martin Scorsese Surprise Presenter at Tribute to Adam Driver

    Martin Scorsese made a surprise appearance at Adam Driver’s tribute on Saturday night at the Telluride Film Festival before the screening of “Marriage Story.” Scorsese, who directed Driver in “Silence” opposite Andrew Garfield, was introduced to the stage, where he placed one of the festival’s Silver Medallions around the actor’s neck. “What you see before [...]

  • Laverne Cox Can You Keep a

    Laverne Cox on Her Single's Success, a Hostless Emmys and the 2020 Presidential Race

    Laverne Cox is known for breaking barriers in Hollywood but even she was surprised to be breaking into the music charts with her single “Welcome Home.” “Oh, my God! It’s number six on the charts!” Cox exclaimed to Variety at the special screening of “Can You Keep A Secret?” on Wednesday night at the Arclight [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad