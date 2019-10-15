×

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talks ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Matrix 4’: ‘I’m Not Nervous At All’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

Yahya Adbul-Mateen II is facing some serious pressure. The actor is in the middle of a massive career surge, taking on roles in HBO’s “Watchmen” and the upcoming “Matrix 4” — and with those roles, the expectations of their fans. 

“I have the responsibility of upholding something that was already done while also bringing in my own take to it. I’m looking forward to doing the same thing in the world of the ‘Matrix.’ I think that’s also an important story that we’re going to tell as well,” Abdul-Mateen told Variety on the red carpet at the HBO’s “Watchmen” premiere on Monday night.

Abdul-Mateen will have a leading role in “Matrix 4,” starring opposite Keanu Reeves’s Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity. He played coy about how he landed the role: “I had an audition; there was nothing out of the ordinary for what that process was. I met with [writer-director] Lana [Wachowski] and we talked.”

The “Aquaman” actor will appear as Cal Abar in “Watchmen,” which is based on Alan Moore’s 1986 graphic novel of the same title. He stressed the importance of adapting the material well.

“Working with HBO, working with Regina King, the cast is excellent, the expectation of this is that the bar is high,” he said. “There’s also precedence, there was a film and there was a graphic novel.”

But when it comes to satisfying the fans, Abdul-Mateen said he’s “not nervous at all.”

“People are going to bring a lot of love. They love Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen.’ They love Alan Moore’s ‘Watchmen.’ They want to love our ‘Watchmen,'” he continued. “I think it’s going to be very polarizing. People will watch for those same reasons. They have a hunger. They want something special. They want it to be good. People are going to love it and people are going to not like it. But both of those people are going to tune in and are going to talk about it. I think it’s really exciting.”

“With the ‘Matrix’ as well — there’s the same energy,” he continued. “When you make something that tons of people love and that are loyal to a lot of times people don’t like change. I think it’s all from a place of love. It’s easy to identify. We can’t waste time worrying about that energy.”

“Watchmen” debuts Oct. 20 on HBO.

More Scene

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Watchmen

    Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talks 'Watchmen,' 'Matrix 4': 'I’m Not Nervous At All'

    Yahya Adbul-Mateen II is facing some serious pressure. The actor is in the middle of a massive career surge, taking on roles in HBO’s “Watchmen” and the upcoming “Matrix 4” — and with those roles, the expectations of their fans.  “I have the responsibility of upholding something that was already done while also bringing in [...]

  • David Lindelof Watchmen Premiere

    'Watchmen' Creator Damon Lindelof Weighs in on Martin Scorsese's Marvel Criticisms

    Damon Lindelof disagrees with Martin Scorsese about his recent claims that Marvel movies don’t qualify as cinema. The director’s proclamation, along with the polarized critical reception of “Joker,” are the latest salvos in a long history of questioning comic book movies’ place in cinematic history. The lingering question: Can superhero fare be considered “high art?” [...]

  • Anne Hathaway Modern Love

    Anne Hathaway Talks Mental Health Awareness, Playing a Bipolar Woman on Amazon's 'Modern Love'

    In Amazon Prime’s upcoming “Modern Love,” Anne Hathaway sheds light on an important facet of living with mental health issues, playing a bipolar woman who struggles with dating. “We’re all becoming more sensitive, wiser and more cognizant of gentility, and especially emotional gentility. I think those conversations are starting to happen. And I think the desire [...]

  • Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron.

    Charlize Theron Could Win Second Oscar for Playing Megyn Kelly in 'Bombshell'

    Charlize Theron walked on stage before a screening of “Bombshell” at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center on Sunday night and announced to the crowd, “I’m about to s— myself.” The Oscar winner had good reason to be nervous. The screening of the Jay Roach-directed drama about the fall of Fox News boss Roger Ailes was [...]

  • Charlize Theron speaks at the GEANCO

    Charlize Theron Talks 'White Privilege,' Growing Up During Apartheid in South Africa

    Charlize Theron, during an onstage discussion with her “Gringo” costar David Oyelowo about philanthropy at Thursday’s annual fundraiser for Nigerian children’s educational and health program GEANCO, said she was a beneficiary of “white privilege” while growing up in Apartheid-torn South Africa. “I obviously am a white person who benefited from my white privilege,” Theron said [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad