×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will Smith Talks Digital De-Aging in Ang Lee’s ‘Gemini Man’

By

Nicholas's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Smith'Gemini Man' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

If Will Smith had access in real life to the de-aging technology used in his upcoming sci-fi thriller “Gemini Man,” the actor would have a few questions for his younger self.

“I would go back to [1999’s] ‘Wild Wild West,’ and I would say, ‘a–hole why didn’t you do ‘The Matrix’?'” Smith joked with reporters on the red carpet at Sunday’s premiere of “Gemini Man.” Smith was joined at the TCL Chinese Theatre by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and sons Jaden and Trey.

Smith, who turned 51 in September, has no qualms about his age. “Them young boys, they can’t handle that old man swag,” Smith said. “The young boys, they ain’t got nothing on this. I’m 50 and fine. You know, there’s nothing they can do with it.”

In Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man,” Smith faces off against a 23-year-old digitally recreated version of himself. Smith said it was “chilling” to see his younger self for the first time.

“The first shot I saw was [when] the older character (Henry) flips [his younger clone] — it’s always weird — old Will flips young Will,” he told Variety. “There is a shot where the flashlight comes up onto his face. It is one of the best digital shots of the movie.”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Variety that Lee was initially doubtful he could catch up with the movie’s digital ambition.

“Ang wasn’t even sure himself if he could pull it off,” Bruckheimer said. “It’s very difficult, the digital part of it was very hard. We had to create a full, digital human being, based on Will at 23-years-old. It was nerve-wracking until we saw some tests and then knew he could do it.

Bruckheimer, however, had no doubts in Lee’s abilities.

“I had total confidence in [Lee], and he did it,” he said. “You never know until it’s done. We’re excited to be here. Finally, the film is actually finished.”

Smith’s co-stars Clive Owen, Linda Emond and Benedict Wong also turned out at the premiere, along with producer David Ellison, and writer Darren Lemke, who sold the original “Gemini Man” story more than two decades ago. The guest list included Smith’s “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” actor Alfonso Ribeiro and “Bad Boys” star Martin Lawrence and RealD CEO Michael Lewis.

Paramount’s “Gemini Man” hits theaters on Oct. 11.

David Ellison, Jerry Bruckheimer, Ang Lee, Will Smith, Linda Emond, Benedict Wong, Clive Owen, Bill Westenhofer, Guy Williams and Hai-feng Li'Gemini Man' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

More Film

  • Will Smith'Gemini Man' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Will Smith Talks Digital De-Aging in Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man'

    If Will Smith had access in real life to the de-aging technology used in his upcoming sci-fi thriller “Gemini Man,” the actor would have a few questions for his younger self. “I would go back to [1999’s] ‘Wild Wild West,’ and I would say, ‘a–hole why didn’t you do ‘The Matrix’?'” Smith joked with reporters [...]

  • SEGOVIA -- Things got weird in

    Spain’s 3D Wire Closes with Awards and Rebranding as Weird Market

    SEGOVIA — Things got weird in Segovia over the weekend at Spanish animation, video game and new media networking event and festival 3D Wire. And it looks like it’s going to stay that way. As of Saturday evening’s closing ceremony, the annual event went by the name Weird Market. It also plans to expand to [...]

  • See Stunning Photos of Cher, Jim

    See Stunning Photos of Cher, Jim Morrison, Miles Davis, More From Conde Nast Photo Exhibit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Morrison Hotel Gallery today announced its new contemporary photography collection in collaboration with CondéNast.​ Curated by photographer Timothy White and ​Condé Nast​ Corporate Photography Director Ivan Shaw, this collection features work from master photographers including Edward Steichen, George Hoyningen-Huene, John Rawlings, and Bert Stern. The photos presented to Variety date are circa the late 1960s/ [...]

  • The Irishman

    Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to Play Broadway's Belasco Theatre

    Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” may not be coming to an AMC Theatres near you, but it will be playing Broadway. Fresh off of its electric debut at this year’s New York Film Festival, Netflix announced that the gangster epic will have an unorthodox theatrical run at the Belasco Theatre, a famed New York venue that [...]

  • A woman rides a scooter on

    Pingyao Festival Switches Opening Film Three Days Before Premiere

    China’s Pingyao International Film Festival will play “Old Neighborhood” as its opening night movie, in place of the previously announced “Liberation.” The announcement was made on Monday evening, just three days before the third edition of the Jia Zhangke-led festival is due to get under way on Thursday. While the festival quoted the number of [...]

  • The Captain

    China Box Office: ‘My People’ and ‘The Captain’ Both Enjoy $100 Million Weekend Scores

    Two Chinese films – both patriotic, but of very different genres – dominated the weekend box office in China. Both scored more than $100 million and extended their already stunning midweek tallies. According to data from Artisan Gateway, Bona Film Group’s “The Captain” (aka “The Chinese Pilot”) earned $103 million, narrowly ahead of the state-backed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad