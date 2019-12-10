Vin Diesel Teases ‘Fast & Furious 9,’ Celebrates Daughter Similce’s Acting Debut in Netflix Spinoff ‘Spy Racers’

A family-friendly version of the “Fast & Furious” world revved up at Universal City’s AMC Theatre on Saturday, with Vin Diesel bringing 11-year-old daughter Similce to the premiere of the Netflix and DreamWorks animated series, “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers,” which features both of their voices and Diesel as an executive producer.

The streaming show is the first TV spinoff of the 18-year-old film franchise and will tide fans over before “Fast & Furious 9” hits theaters next May. “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” focuses on Dominic Toretto’s cousin Tony (voiced by “Teen Wolf’s” Tyler Posey) and his group of young, spy-race recruit friends. Similce lends her voice to the newly created character of Sissy Benson, the sister of one of Tony’s crew members, Frostee (voiced by Luke Youngblood). “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” marks her acting debut.

Giving Similce a huge and introducing her to the crowd before the premiere screening, Diesel reflected on the day Similce was born, while 2009’s “Fast & Furious” was filming. Diesel revealed he had been keeping her birth date a secret, even from his co-stars, including from the late Paul Walker, whom Diesel calls “Pablo.”

“[Similce] was born while we were shooting ‘Fast 4,’” Diesel said. “It was a long day, where Pablo and I were fighting each other in this scene. He came to my trailer at the end of the day and said, ‘Something is on your mind.’ I had a secret. I wasn’t telling anyone in the world that my daughter was about to be born. I’ll never forget what he said to me. He said, ‘Vin, you go into that hospital room, and you cut the umbilical cord. It will be the best day of your life.’ That’s the day that she was born. I say that because that’s how real the themes of familyhood run in the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga, and why I am so proud.”

Walker’s 21-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, also attended Saturday’s event, in addition to “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” cast members Camille Ramsey, Charlet Chung, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jorge Diaz and Manish Dayal.

Diesel also gave a brief preview of the upcoming “Fast & Furious 9,” which wrapped filming in November. “We know that ‘Fast 9’ is all fatherhood,” he told the crowd.

[Spoiler alert: Dom’s son, Baby Brian (named after Walker’s character Brian O’Conner) was introduced in 2017’s “Fate of the Furious,” and looks to play into next year’s film, as well. His mom is Elena Neves, played by Elsa Pataky. In June, Diesel and his movie sister Jordana Brewster (who plays Mia Toretto) introduced Isaac — the child actor who plays Baby Brian — via Instagram video.]

“Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” begins streaming on Dec. 26 on Netflix.