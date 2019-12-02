Variety Wins 16 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Variety won 16 National Arts and Entertainment Journalist Awards at the Millenium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Variety was awarded the Entertainment Publication in Print award for a joint issue with Rolling Stone on American (In)Justice as well as being recognized as the top Entertainment Website. Caroline Framke was honored as the top television critic.

Award-winning stories included Brent Lang’s Stacey Snider interview, for Personality Profile (Film), Under 2,500 words, print; Owen Gleiberman’s remembrance of actor Bruno Ganz for obituary, film personalities and Michael Schneider’s feature on Chris Kattan for celebrity news, print.

Lang also won Literature/Culture/Arts feature over 1,000 words for “How ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Beat the Odds to Deliver a Broadway Smash.” Matt Donnelly was recognized for his story “Janet Mock Signs Landmark Overall Netflix Deal” in the Business, Film/TV related, any platform category.

Tim Gray won Arts & Entertainment Feature, online for “Behind-the-Camera Crews with Disabilities Prove to Be Expert Problem-Solvers,” while Brian Steinberg won Soft News, online for “Trump and Technology Force TV News Shake Up” and Zoe Hewitt won TV/Movie Industry Feature — Under 1,000 words, print for “To Film in High-Risk Areas, Hollywood Studios Hire Gang Members as Crew.”

Shirley Halperin won for Business, Music/Tech/Art related, any platform for “XXXTentacion’s ‘Skins’ and the Game: The Players Behind the Posthumous Album,” while Gordon Cox won One-on-One Interview, TV Personalities, radio/podcast for his Tatiana Maslany interview.

Two Variety covers, with Leslie Moonves and George Clooney, were honored with the Cover Art, print and Portrait Photo awards.

Variety also won for best use of social media for the Trans Hollywood issue.

Out of nearly 1,000 entries, Variety was nominated for 70 awards from the Los Angeles Press Club, more nominations than any other entertainment print or online publication.

“I want to thank the L.A. Press Club for recognizing the hard work of our editorial team with a record 70 nominations,” Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller said at the time of the announcement. “I am extraordinarily proud of all of our writers, editors and artists for continuing to make Variety the gold standard of entertainment news journalism.”

The evening was dedicated to the late actor Robert Forster, who served as the very first host of Arts and Entertainment Awards. Dan Lauria spoke about his friend Forster, recalling a conversation about Forster’s collaboration with Quentin Tarantino on “Jackie Brown,” and presented a commemorative plaque to Forster’s longtime partner, Denise Grayson. “If Robert were here, he’d be so happy and proud and overwhelmed. He had a deep respect for journalists and reporters,” Grayson said. “Forgive me, it’s soon. I just want to say thank you and I’m so honored.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” helmer Quentin Tarantino accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award for excellence in storytelling outside journalism from his “Django Unchained” star Jamie Foxx.