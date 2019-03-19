Variety TV Summit Europe Coming to London on June 13

Variety’s TV Summit Europe will coincide with London Tech Week this year, returning to the city on June 13.

The international conference will be held at the Royal Lancaster and is co-produced by global events company Informa’s KNect365 division, the world’s largest business-to-business organizer. The one-day summit will focus on the intersection of content and tech within the multiplatform TV industry, and feature speakers across legacy and new networks, digital platforms, and services and technology partners.

“We are pleased to partner with KNect365 to expand our footprint in Europe,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer at Variety. “With our esteemed journalists leading the conversation, Variety TV Summit Europe will provide actionable insights for attendees to seize opportunities with today’s intersection of content and technology.”

Keynotes and panels, moderated by senior Variety journalists, will cover topics such as global media companies’ new digital focus, rising local productions from streaming platforms, popular storytelling trends, evolving TV consumption behavior, and the rise of niche players.

“As a leading global player in tech and media events, combining at the intersection with content with such an internationally renowned media player is very exciting for us. There’s so much crossover with content programming and distribution and we can’t wait for a great day of senior-level discussion as part of London Tech Week,” said Chris Read, portfolio manager of KNect365.

More information on the summit can be found here.