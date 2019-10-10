You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag: Sneak Peek

By

Natasha's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Buckner

While there are only so many cover honorees, everyone will go home a star this Power of Women Los Angeles. Each guest will receive a large Shopping Tote provided by The Little Market, and screen-printed by Homeboy Industries. Item inclusion ranges from product in entertainment, beauty, health, fashion, and more.

All items fit snugly in this custom large shopper tote. This bag empowers women artisans in Bangladesh, but also supports reentry programs for formerly incarcerated individuals in Los Angeles. Look good, while doing good.

Say hello to your best hair day, and upgrade your locks with a new regime.

With this home entertainment haul, we can find a few good reasons to kick back your shoes and enjoy a night of relaxation. 

With temperatures still this high, you need more than sunglasses to protect your face, and we know a perfect place to start.   

On the go, but always on trend, stay refreshed and primped with this bag of gold.  

Contest opens October 10 at 12:00pm (PST) and ends October 17 at 7:00am (PST). For official rules and regulations, click here.

More Scene

  • Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag

    Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag: Sneak Peek

    While there are only so many cover honorees, everyone will go home a star this Power of Women Los Angeles. Each guest will receive a large Shopping Tote provided by The Little Market, and screen-printed by Homeboy Industries. Item inclusion ranges from product in entertainment, beauty, health, fashion, and more. All items fit snugly in [...]

  • Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston'El Camino:

    Aaron Paul and the 'Breaking Bad' Cast Reunite at 'El Camino' Premiere

    Six years have passed since fans said goodbye to Jesse Pinkman, but “El Camino: A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie” has come knocking at the door. “It was a family reunion of sorts. It was revisiting an old, dear, close friend of mine with zipping on Jesse Pinkman again. It was odd but very familiar,” star Aaron [...]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06:

    Angela Bassett Recalls Childhood Sexual Violation: 'It Was Devastating'

    Prior to hosting the Rape Foundation’s annual brunch, Angela Bassett opened up about her own painful experience with sexual violation. The actress revealed that when she was a young girl, her mother’s boyfriend entered her room one night while she was sleeping and fondled her breasts. “Fortunately, it wasn’t a complete assault, it was fondling, [...]

  • GloriaCalderonKellet_2

    Gloria Calderón Kellett on Latinx Creators in Hollywood: 'We're Culture Makers'

    On Thursday night at the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles, the Latino Media Fest Awards celebrated content creators who are helping to make the industry a more diverse and inclusive place. The event was hosted by the National Association of Latino Independent Producers, which for the past 20 years has advocated on behalf [...]

  • Will Smith'Gemini Man' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Will Smith Talks Digital De-Aging in Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man'

    If Will Smith had access in real life to the de-aging technology used in his upcoming sci-fi thriller “Gemini Man,” the actor would have a few questions for his younger self. “I would go back to [1999’s] ‘Wild Wild West,’ and I would say, ‘a–hole why didn’t you do ‘The Matrix’?'” Smith joked with reporters [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad