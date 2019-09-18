×

Jennifer Aniston, Awkwafina, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson and Dana Walden to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women Luncheon

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Variety Power of Women NY 2019
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Variety will honor Jennifer Aniston, Awkwafina, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson and Dana Walden at the 2019 Power of Women Luncheon. Six hundred guests are invited to attend the event, which will take place Oct. 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons. 

Variety’s commitment to hiring more women for its cover shoots resulted in Peggy Sirota shooting this year’s Power of Women cover featuring the six honorees. The effort will lead to more women being hired for cover shoots throughout the year. This year’s Power of Women issue will contain a feature celebrating Lifetime Television’s 35th anniversary as well as the annual Women’s Impact Report, a report highlighting 50 women in the entertainment industry dedicated to making a lasting impact. 

“Since its inception, Variety’s Power of Women has been a celebration of female empowerment, philanthropy and the commitment to progress being made by the professionals of our industry every day. We are so proud that the event continues on as a beacon of positivity in these challenging times,” Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller said. 

Variety is partnering with Lifetime Television to host the 2019 Power of Women Luncheon, during which Tony award-winning actress Jessie Mueller will perform a song from her new Lifetime Television film “Patsy and Loretta.” The film tells the story of country musicians Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.

“None of this would be possible without the courage and leadership of our founding partner, Lifetime, who will once again join us to celebrate the honorees and our charity partners,” Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer Michelle Sobrino-Stearns said. 

Audi and Moroccanoil are the event premiere sponsors. 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Red Bull Music to Stage Festivals

    Red Bull Music to Stage Festivals in Atlanta and Chicago Next Month (EXCLUSIVE)

    Red Bull Music today announced two U.S. music festivals taking place next month: Its first-ever festival in Atlanta — featuring Teyana Taylor, Denzel Curry, Ari Lennox and others, taking place Nov. 1-15 — and a return to Chicago, which stars Lupe Fiasco, Tierra Whack, Jamila Woods and more, and runs Nov. 17-30. The festivals are [...]

  • Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's

    Why Isn't Taylor Swift Doing a Big U.S. Tour for 'Lover'?

    Industry chatter was buzzing for weeks: Why hasn’t Taylor Swift announced a tour yet? Her new album, “Lover,” is a hit; she’s already performed on TV and did a ten-song set at a blockbuster Amazon Prime concert in New York in June, and she and her band clearly are ready. And yet touring industry insiders [...]

  • U2, Seattle 14 May 2017

    U2 to Finish 'Joshua Tree' 2019 Tour With Band's First Gig in India

    U2 is wrapping up its 2019 “The Joshua Tree” tour with a concert at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, on Dec. 15 – the first time the group will have performed in India. The newly added date comes at the end of an Asia-Pacific tour that was announced months ago. The tour is a continuation of [...]

  • Crime Placeholder

    Former AEG, First Access Exec Adam Lublin Charged With Sexual Abuse, Burglary

    Adam Lublin, a former executive at AEG and First Access Entertainment, was arraigned Monday morning in Manhattan Criminal Court on two counts of burglary and one count of sexual abuse, according to the New York Post. The executive allegedly snuck into a neighbor’s apartment, sexually abused her and stole her undergarments. According to the report, [...]

  • Kendrick Lamar House Manhattan Beach

    Kendrick Lamar Drops Nearly $10 Million on Manhattan Beach Mansion

    When he’s not performing to packed arenas worldwide — the international “Damn” tour wrapped up last year with over $62 million in gross receipts — Kendrick Lamar has long resided in L.A.’s South Bay region, specifically in the posh seaside city of Manhattan Beach. And after a reported long spell as an area home renter, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad