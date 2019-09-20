×

Variety Celebrates Inaugural 10 Storytellers to Watch Event

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
10 Storytellers to Watch

Storytellers from across the spectrum of entertainment — film, literature, podcasting and play writing — were honored Thursday at Variety’s inaugural 10 Storytellers to Watch luncheon at Gramercy Park Hotel, hosted with partner the Independent Filmmaker Project and presented by Audible.

Honorees Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of “Friday Black”; “Limetown” podcasters Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie; “Hybrid Creatures” author Matthew Baker; “Miracle Creek” author Angie Kim; MAMAG Studios brand storytellers Sing J. Lee and Sylvia Zakhary; “Letters of Love in WW2” podcaster Anna Priestland; and “You Know You Want This” author Kristen Roupenian accepted their awards at the event. Four other honorees — “Six” creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, singer/songwriter Tenille Townes and “On a Sunbeam” graphic novelist Tillie Walden — were unable to attend.

Before the presentation, attendees and honorees gathered for wine and photos on the hotel’s rooftop terrace overlooking downtown Manhattan. Plants, greenery and dahlia floral arrangements accented the outdoor space while tunes played over the loudspeakers as honorees like Patti Smith and Kim posed for photos. After attendees found their seats, they were greeted by a lunch menu featuring braised portobello mushroom, asparagus risotto, roasted chicken and a dessert of chocolate raspberry roulade.

Related

Steven Gaydos, EVP of content for Variety, took the stage to introduce Smith, winner of the Creative Impact in Storytelling Award, before launching into a 15-minute conversation with the writer and musician.

Then, Gaydos moderated a panel discussion with the honorees, talking to each about the stories they were being acknowledged for, the stories they have yet to tell and what inspires them. Akers, co-podcaster of “Limetown,” a fictionalized investigative story that has now been developed for Facebook Watch starring Jessica Biel, said his writing process starts with something that he inherently fears about our world.

“The place where I like to start is what scares the hell out of me right now and how I can make other people feel that, too, and make it more of an urgent thing. So I think that’s where my brain leads because of what the world is right now,” Akers said.

Through their collective and entertainment company MAMAG Studios, Lee and Zakhary have worked with the likes of Donald Glover on his Adidas Originals and Google Pixel 3 campaigns and music videos for Halsey, Muse and CHVRCHES, ultimately producing around 60 stories per year, working on everything from film and television to brand storytelling and technology. Zakhary explained that she wants their stories to be experiential and authentic.

“It’s most important for us to create the platform and space to bring in authentic voices. Most stories are so important to tell and they go unheard,” Zakhary said. “We, on a business level, get to play in this pool of marketing dollars from brands. We love to bring in the authentic space and voice for people to come in and tell their stories.”

After the honoree panel, Gaydos brought IFP executive director Jeffrey Sharp, producer and Killer Films co-founder Christine Vachon and Audible Originals editor-in-chief David Blum to the stage for a keynote discussion about the state of storytelling in today’s media landscape. The three praised the diversity of platforms featured at the awards luncheon, saying it’s indicative of how viewers and listeners are consuming stories.

“It all begins with the idea. To me, as wonderful as it is and as exciting as it is to be engaged with audio storytelling, it is just another form of storytelling that follows, I think, a great tradition,” Blum said. “And I think for all of us, we have these great technological means to listen, to watch, and to consume stories. And I think that’s what’s really fun to me, is you can walk down the street and listen to a story on your phone or see it in a movie theater or on television.”

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • 10 Storytellers to Watch

    Variety Celebrates Inaugural 10 Storytellers to Watch Event

    Storytellers from across the spectrum of entertainment — film, literature, podcasting and play writing — were honored Thursday at Variety’s inaugural 10 Storytellers to Watch luncheon at Gramercy Park Hotel, hosted with partner the Independent Filmmaker Project and presented by Audible. Honorees Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of “Friday Black”; “Limetown” podcasters Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie; [...]

  • Demi Moore Corporate Animals

    Demi Moore Teases Upcoming Memoir 'Inside Out,' Talks 'Corporate Animals' Team Bonding

    As Demi Moore gears up for the Sept. 24 release of her autobiography “Inside Out,” the actress says she feels like a weight has been lifted. “Even the stuff that I may have been nervous about is completely lifting…because it’s a process,” Moore told Variety at the premiere of her upcoming film “Corporate Animals” at [...]

  • Connie Britton BlogHer Summit

    Connie Britton on ‘Friday Night Lights’ Remake: ‘You Need to Let it Go’

    Connie Britton opened up at a fireside chat Wednesday at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit in Brooklyn by talking about one of her most beloved roles — Tami Taylor in the fan favorite series “Friday Night Lights.” When asked if a remake of the sports cult film and Emmy-winning TV show is in the works she [...]

  • Mariah Carey Tracee Ellis Ross

    Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrate Biracial Heritage at “Mixed-ish” Premiere

    Mariah Carey and Tracee Ellis Ross embraced their “ish” at Tuesday night’s series premiere event for ABC’s “Mixed-ish” by reflecting on how their biracial identity makes working on the new show even more personal. “I’m just so thankful that this show exists,” Carey told the assembled crowd during a Q&A with series creator Kenya Barris. [...]

  • #WorldIsInOurHands Campaign

    Rainn Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Joaquin Phoenix And More Join #WorldIsInOurHands Campaign

    At the 44th annual Toronto Film Festival last week, in addition to attending red-carpet premieres and promoting films, some stars also joined in the fight to tackle the climate crisis. Antonio Banderas, Susan Sarandon, Joaquin Phoenix, Rainn Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Neve Campbell and Alfre Woodard are among the bold-faced names to join forces with the [...]

  • Hopper Reserve

    Dennis Hopper's Dying Wish: His Own Strain of Marijuana

    Even as celebrity brands are starting to flood the emerging Cannabis market, Hopper Reserve stands out. The brand was launched by Marin Hopper, Dennis Hopper’s daughter from his marriage to Brooke Hayward. Hopper Reserve is a gram of California indoor-grown flower, two packs of rolling papers, a pair of matches and a trading card either [...]

  • Lowell Smokes Cafe Marijuana

    With Cannabis Lounges, On-Site Consumption, Marijuana-Infused Meals Go Legit

    Can this century’s Roaring ’20s repeat history but with pre-rolled joints instead of whiskey flasks and soccer moms as the new flappers? This month, West Hollywood will see the opening of the nation’s first at least quasi-legal cannabis consumption lounge, officially dubbed Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Café, located at 1211 N. La Brea between Fountain [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad