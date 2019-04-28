×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘UglyDolls’ Team Celebrates Film’s Message: ‘Being Unique Is What Makes You Special’

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Emma Roberts, Pitbull, Janelle Monae, Kelly ClarksonSTXfilms presents the World Premiere of 'Ugly Dolls' at Regal Cinema LA Live, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 27 April 2019
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc

A cappella group Pentatonix is all in for “UglyDolls’” message of embracing what makes one different.

Scott Hoying, one of five group members, told Variety at the “Ugly Dolls” red carpet at L.A. Live on Saturday when asked why they were attracted attracted to providing a song for the soundtrack, “We love animated films and the message of the film is just so beautiful. Being different is cool. And all five of us are very different.”

Pentatonix covers the hit Hall & Oates song “You Make My Dreams.” “We love that song,” said group member Kristin Maldonado.

The animated film’s director Kelly Asbury seemed to be on the same page with the a cappella group. “When someone leaves the theater, I hope they’re a little kinder to themselves and to other people,” said Asbury.

Pitbull'UglyDolls' film premiere, Arrivals, Regal Cinemas, Los Angles, USA - 27 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

UglyDolls” is a musical with a voice cast full of singers, including Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Janelle Monáe, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton.

Related

Christopher Lennertz, who wrote the majority of the film’s songs, said, “Every time we wrote a new song, we got a new cast member who was one of my favorite singers. It was kind of like winning the lottery every time.” Lennertz added, “When we got Kelly Clarkson she busted in with huge smiles and optimism and was so friendly.”

“The message of this movie is being unique is what makes you special,” Lennertz said. “Being like everyone else is boring,”

“UglyDolls” is in theaters on May 3. 

Gwen Stefani, Janelle MonaeSTXfilms presents the World Premiere of 'Ugly Dolls' at Regal Cinema LA Live, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 27 April 2019
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Emma Roberts,

    'UglyDolls' Team Celebrates Film's Message: 'Being Unique Is What Makes You Special'

    A cappella group Pentatonix is all in for “UglyDolls’” message of embracing what makes one different. Scott Hoying, one of five group members, told Variety at the “Ugly Dolls” red carpet at L.A. Live on Saturday when asked why they were attracted attracted to providing a song for the soundtrack, “We love animated films and [...]

  • Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean,

    Spinal Tap Rocks, Rolls and Delights at Tribeca 35th Anniversary Screening

    Fans of the legendary British rock outfit Spinal Tap were given a rare treat Saturday night as the band’s core trio reunited for a rare acoustic performance following the Tribeca Film Festival’s 35th anniversary screening of the landmark documentary “This Is Spinal Tap.” David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls delivered a hit-packed set [...]

  • Malawian Teen’s Buddhist Upbringing Offers Fresh

    ‘Buddha in Africa’ Director Nicole Schafer on China’s Soft Power Play

    If you were looking for evidence of Chinese designs on building a modern-day empire, you would have to look no further than Africa: a vast continent whose natural resources – and government borrowing sprees – have helped fuel the engine of China’s economic growth. So goes the conventional logic, at least; yet the reality of [...]

  • 'Blow the Man Down' Review: Murder,

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Blow the Man Down'

    There’s a certain tingle that sets in when you realize that a thriller is naturalistic enough not to rely on thriller tricks. It means that you may be denied some of the knee-jerk pleasures audiences have come to expect — the jump scares and violent climaxes. The tradeoff is that it’s a lot easier to [...]

  • A Regular Woman

    Tribeca Film Review: 'A Regular Woman'

    Based on the same real-life “honor killing” that inspired fellow German Feo Aladag’s prize-winning 2010 feature “When We Leave,” Sherry Hormann’s “A Regular Woman” takes a compelling new approach to the contentious 2005 case that shocked Germany: By allowing the murdered woman — a 23-year-old German of Turkish-Kurdish ancestry shot point blank by her youngest [...]

  • David O Russell Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence, David O. Russell on How She Almost Wasn't in Two of His Movies

    Jennifer Lawrence and David O. Russell make up perhaps one of today’s most famous director-actor duos. But that partnership almost didn’t happen. Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival Saturday night for its Directors Series, Russell revealed that Lawrence was the last person cast in both their first movie together, “Silver Linings Playbook,” and their second, [...]

  • Karen Gillan

    'Avengers' Star Karen Gillan Wants to Direct an MCU Film

    Karen Gillan discussed her dream of directing an MCU film on “The Big Ticket” podcast with Marc Malkin. “I keep asking Kevin Feige when that’s going to be. I’m still waiting,” she said. She clarifies that she “wouldn’t just do any film,” though. “I think it would need to be one where I had a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad