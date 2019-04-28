‘UglyDolls’ Team Celebrates Film’s Message: ‘Being Unique Is What Makes You Special’

A cappella group Pentatonix is all in for “UglyDolls’” message of embracing what makes one different.

Scott Hoying, one of five group members, told Variety at the “Ugly Dolls” red carpet at L.A. Live on Saturday when asked why they were attracted attracted to providing a song for the soundtrack, “We love animated films and the message of the film is just so beautiful. Being different is cool. And all five of us are very different.”

Pentatonix covers the hit Hall & Oates song “You Make My Dreams.” “We love that song,” said group member Kristin Maldonado.

The animated film’s director Kelly Asbury seemed to be on the same page with the a cappella group. “When someone leaves the theater, I hope they’re a little kinder to themselves and to other people,” said Asbury.

“UglyDolls” is a musical with a voice cast full of singers, including Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Janelle Monáe, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton.

Christopher Lennertz, who wrote the majority of the film’s songs, said, “Every time we wrote a new song, we got a new cast member who was one of my favorite singers. It was kind of like winning the lottery every time.” Lennertz added, “When we got Kelly Clarkson she busted in with huge smiles and optimism and was so friendly.”

“The message of this movie is being unique is what makes you special,” Lennertz said. “Being like everyone else is boring,”

“UglyDolls” is in theaters on May 3.