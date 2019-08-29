×
Travis Scott Hosts Premiere of Netflix Doc ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ with Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott’s new Netflix documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly” has officially arrived.

The Grammy-nominated rapper hosted a screening in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, debuting the 85-minute film for an exclusive crowd of guests — including his friends and family. Girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi (who is credited as an executive producer in the film) joined artists Swae Lee, Offset, and Sheck Wes and producers Mike Dean and Murda Beatz for the premiere event.

The screening took place at Barker Hangar and the spacious event space in Santa Monica served as the perfect venue to bring the film’s title to life. Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with popcorn and unlimited candy, as well as a massive red airplane with “Look Mom I Can Fly” printed along its side in white. Variety was in attendance to cover the red carpet, catching up with Sheck Wes, who is signed to Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and featured on the track “NO BYSTANDERS” off Scott’s multi-platinum album Astroworld.

“I’m just excited for everyone to watch this and for it to be out,” Wes told Variety. “For people to understand Trav better, the game, what we stand for better. We’re a real personal group and now people will know more about that personality.”

On being one of the few chosen in Scott’s circle, the “Mo Bamba” rapper recalls, “You know man, I was one of the first. Being around Trav helped me work hard.”

Scott has also been working hard to promote the intimate film. Just five days prior, La Flame (another pseudonym for the rapper) teased his 19.1 million Instagram followers with a photo of VHS tapes of the documentary, before throwing a surprise pop-up event in his hometown of Houston. Fans lined up around the block at Movie Exchange on 11200 Northwest Freeway to get first dibs on watching the 60-second trailer, as well as an autograph from the rap superstar.

Dean, another Houston native who is also credited as the genius behind Travis Scott’s entire sound, revealed what he’s most excited for in the documentary. “I want to see the Houston show. I want to see early studio stuff. I want to see early SXSW.”

But it was actually before SXSW around 2012 that Dean says he knew Scott was going to be a superstar. And the documentary sets out to prove a similar point. 

The documentary, directed by White Trash Tyler, gives audiences a front row seat to Scott’s (born Jacques Bermon Webster II) journey to superstardom, starting from the beginning with home movies from his childhood. The film shows it all — from a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Astroworld album with Mike Dean and showing Scott collaborating with James Blake, to performing during the Super Bowl LIII half-time show and receiving the key to the City of Houston. The documentary also features endless concert footage from the Astroworld Tour, chock full of stage-diving and crowd-surfing, as well as the birth of his daughter Stormi. 

“Look Mom I Can Fly” is now streaming on Netflix.

