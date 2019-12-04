×
Barbra Streisand Gives Tiffany Haddish Star of David Necklace for Her ‘Black Mitzvah’

Angelique Jackson

Tiffany Haddish Black Mitzvah
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish rang in her 40th birthday Tuesday night by celebrating her black and Jewish heritage with a star-studded “Black Mitzvah” party.

One of Haddish’s famous friends, Barbra Streisand, was noticeably absent from the festivities, but sent the comedian a special memento for the occasion.

“She got me this beautiful Star of David,” Haddish told Variety, pointing to the delicate gold necklace she wore on the carpet. “I just got it like an hour and a half ago. She had it delivered here and it’s wonderful.”

But Haddish had another birthday present in mind. “I just want everybody around me to be joyful and happy…and maybe a date with Giancarlo Stanton, No. 27 from the New York Yankees.”

And as for how hard she planned to party at the event, she quipped, “There was no NDA for this party. We’re having fun.”

The comedian really leaned into making the celebration authentic, hosting the party at a ballroom in the SLS hotel in West Hollywood, with a DJ and disco ball, handing “Black Mitzvah”-labeled satin yarmulkes and participating in a private bat mitzvah ceremony before strutting the red carpet in a custom Walter Collection gown (outfitted by stylist Law Roach),. Haddish made her grand entrance into the party to the tune of her now-famous rendition of “Hava Nagila” and even danced the Hora with her guests.

Of celebrating her heritage with the party, Haddish told Variety, “It’s very special because as black people, when we were brought here to America, a lot of our heritage was stripped from us.”

“And me being able to do my DNA test and find out who I really am and what I am and learn more about my people and the heritage, I feel like it’s very important to share that with the world, so we can all start digging and find out who we are and what we are and really start having some honor and pride in ourselves,” she continued, saying that she hopes that feeling pride is contagious. “It will help everybody because you start to realize we are all the same. We are not that different.”

The party’s guest list included “Black Mitzvah” executive producer Wanda Sykes, Jimmy Kimmel, Chelsea Handler, Charlamagne the God, JB Smoove and Entertainment Studios founder and media mogul Byron Allen, while fellow comics Billy Crystal, Kevin Nealon and Sarah Silverman joined Haddish and her family for the private bat mitzvah.

“I love Tiffany so much and to have my sister [Susan Silverman] be the rabbi was like, I couldn’t believe it. It’s so funny. Like they took pictures on the red carpet before and everything. And she’s here from Jerusalem,” Silverman told Variety, noting that though she’s Jewish, she was raised atheist and never had her own bat mitzvah. “We’re from New Hampshire. We didn’t have this New York or LA experience of going to kids’ bar mitzvahs. I didn’t know Jewish people till I moved to New York.”

“[The ceremony] was very moving. It was grounded,” Nealon — who has known Haddish since she was a young comedian honing her craft at the Laugh Factory — recalled. “It was unlike anything I’ve seen before. I’ve been at bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs and of course it was like about that stuff… [but] I saw in her face so much love coming from her and so much gratefulness for everything that she’s gotten in her life now.”

Haddish’s comedy special “Black Mitzvah” is now streaming on Netflix.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: <> attends Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah at SLS Hotel on December 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

