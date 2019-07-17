The Ultimate Guide to 2019 Comic-Con Parties and Activations

Hollywood is heading down the California coast to San Diego because It’s time for 2019 Comic-Con International. The annual cosplay celebration officially kicks off tomorrow, July 18, with a preview happening tonight.

Here, Variety gives you a guide to this year’s parties and activations. Make sure to check back for updates.

Wednesday, July 17

Amazon Prime Video Experience

Activations for “The Boys,” “Carnival Row” and “The Expanse”

9am-5pm, continues through Sunday, July 21

Corner of MLK and First Ave.

“Pokemon Detective Pikachu” Activation

5-7pm, continues through Sunday, July 21

Omni Hotel, 675 L St.

“Shazam!” Activation

5-7pm, continues through Sunday, July 21

Omni Hotel, 675 L St.

Level Up: The Pop Insider’s Con Kick-Off Party

7-10pm

Coin-Up Game Rom, 789 Sixth Ave.

Thursday, July 18

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Experience

Continues through Sunday, July 21

Gaslamp Square, between the Convention Center and Hard Rock Hotel in front of the Tin Fish Restaurant

Related 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Director: Why Mackenzie Davis Will 'Scare the F--- Out of' Misogynists Jamie Lee Curtis on How 'Halloween' Intersects With #MeToo: 'Enough Is F—ing Enough'

“Superstore” Cloud 9 Pop-up

Continues through Sunday, July 21

Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

“The Good Place” Diner: The Interdimensional Hole of Pancakes

Continues through Sunday, July 21

Maryjane’s Diner at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

FX Fearless Forum

Activations for “American Horror Story: 1984,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Archer”

12-6pm, continues through Sunday, July 21

Hilton Bayfront Park

“Pennyworth” VIP Event

6-8pm

The Oxford Social Club, 435 Fifth Ave.

“The Expanse”/IGN Party

7:30pm

MLK Promenade at 1st Avenue

Her Universe Fashion Show 2019

6pm

Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place

Fandom Party

7pm

Float at Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

Friday, July 19

Variety & YouTube Originals

8-11pm

Provisional Kitchen at the Pendry Hotel, 425 Fifth Ave.

WB Cocktail Media Mixer

7-9pm

Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

Saturday, July 20

“Vikings” Activation

11am-9pm

Throw, 339 7th Ave.

NBC

8-10pm

Adjacent to Tin Fish, 170 Sixth Ave.

ABC, Disney Television Studios, FX Networks & National Geographic

8-11pm

The Pendry Pool House

435 Fifth Ave.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash

9pm

Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.