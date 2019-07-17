×

The Ultimate Guide to 2019 Comic-Con Parties and Activations

Hollywood is heading down the California coast to San Diego because It’s time for 2019 Comic-Con International. The annual cosplay celebration officially kicks off tomorrow, July 18, with a preview happening tonight.

Here, Variety gives you a guide to this year’s parties and activations. Make sure to check back for updates.

Wednesday, July 17
Amazon Prime Video Experience
Activations for “The Boys,” “Carnival Row” and “The Expanse”
9am-5pm, continues through Sunday, July 21
Corner of MLK and First Ave.

“Pokemon Detective Pikachu” Activation
5-7pm, continues through Sunday, July 21
Omni Hotel, 675 L St.

“Shazam!” Activation
5-7pm, continues through Sunday, July 21
Omni Hotel, 675 L St.

Level Up: The Pop Insider’s Con Kick-Off Party
7-10pm
Coin-Up Game Rom, 789 Sixth Ave.

Thursday, July 18
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Experience
Continues through Sunday, July 21
Gaslamp Square, between the Convention Center and Hard Rock Hotel in front of the Tin Fish Restaurant

“Superstore” Cloud 9 Pop-up
Continues through Sunday, July 21
Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

“The Good Place” Diner: The Interdimensional Hole of Pancakes
Continues through Sunday, July 21
Maryjane’s Diner at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

FX Fearless Forum
Activations for “American Horror Story: 1984,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Archer”
12-6pm, continues through Sunday, July 21
Hilton Bayfront Park

“Pennyworth” VIP Event
6-8pm
The Oxford Social Club, 435 Fifth Ave.

“The Expanse”/IGN Party
7:30pm
MLK Promenade at 1st Avenue

Her Universe Fashion Show 2019
6pm
Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place

Fandom Party
7pm
Float at Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

Friday, July 19
Variety & YouTube Originals
8-11pm
Provisional Kitchen at the Pendry Hotel, 425 Fifth Ave.

WB Cocktail Media Mixer
7-9pm
Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

Saturday, July 20
“Vikings” Activation
11am-9pm
Throw, 339 7th Ave.

NBC
8-10pm
Adjacent to Tin Fish, 170 Sixth Ave.

ABC, Disney Television Studios, FX Networks & National Geographic
8-11pm
The Pendry Pool House
435 Fifth Ave.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash
9pm
Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave.

