×

Tanya Saracho, Mj Rodriguez Talk Changing the LGBTQ Narrative in Media

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mj Rodriguez Outfest Legacy Awards
CREDIT: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Outfest

Vida” creator Tanya Saracho isn’t quite used to the level of inclusion that was present at the 14th annual Outfest Legacy Awards on Sunday night. 

“I do have to say that I am new to these sort of spaces and this kind of inclusion, and I’m trying to get more comfortable,” she said while accepting the Rising Star honor.

“Immigrant and brown members of the LGBTQIA+ community have often been left out of not only the celebrations, of the commissions, but of the narrative in the media, in the industry, in this country. Of me being up here, I think the tide is changing,” Saracho continued, addressing the crowd, which included “Vida” stars Ser Anzoategui, Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera.

The Starz series has been praised for creating opportunity for Latinx and LGBTQIA voices, a point Anzoategui noted when presenting Saracho with the award. 

“’Vida’s’ changed my life,” Anzoategui said onstage. “Now I’m in this position as a series regular playing a butch lesbian. It still blows my mind cause where else is there a butch lesbian as a main character?…Masculine presenting is huge; it’s still a stigma in our community. People [that] want to see queer or lesbian or any sort of queerness or non-binary, they a lot of times want to see it be fem or not as masculine.”

Prada also praised the working environment on the “Vida” set, telling Variety, “If you guys could come on set with us and see what goes on behind the camera, it’s one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever gotten to be around. Because we’re constantly surrounded not only by women, but Latinx women, queer women, women of all different types that identify in so many different ways.”

Though the event was honoring celebrities advocating for others, Outfest itself has opened the door for many of the LGBTQIA stars who gathered at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles for the annual event, presented by Cadillac, to celebrate and support the night’s honorees, which also included “Queer Eye” producers Rob Eric and Michael Williams. Before the honorees took the stage, guests mixed and mingled at a pre-cocktail party with presenter Verdine White, the event’s host Sheryl Lee Ralph and performer Ada Vox.

Onstage, Mj Rodriguez elaborated on Outfest’s role in giving women like her a chance to be seen. “It is not often when [you see] young African American, Latina, trans women of color…they’re shining a light on women like ourselves,” Rodriguez said. “But also, I’m just thankful, thankful, thankful to Mr. Ryan Murphy for taking a shot [on me].”

Rodriguez wasn’t the only attendee who credits Outfest with helping to launch their career. The fest also opened the door for “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” director Jim Fall

“My first film ‘Trick,’ that I made in 1999, premiered at Sundance, but then it was a closing night movie at Outfest,” Fall recalled. “And ever since 1999, Outfest has just been the core of Los Angeles filmmaking and gay filmmaking specifically. And this [Legacy Awards Gala] is an amazing time to meet all of our peers and to celebrate our heroes.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Tanya Saracho speaks during the 2019 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala: Unveiling of a New Era at Vibiana on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Outfest)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Outfest

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • Mj Rodriguez Outfest Legacy Awards

    Tanya Saracho, Mj Rodriguez Talk Changing the LGBTQ Narrative in Media

    “Vida” creator Tanya Saracho isn’t quite used to the level of inclusion that was present at the 14th annual Outfest Legacy Awards on Sunday night.  “I do have to say that I am new to these sort of spaces and this kind of inclusion, and I’m trying to get more comfortable,” she said while accepting [...]

  • Charlize Theron Bombshell

    Charlize Theron to Host Africa Outreach Project Fundraiser With Boyz II Men

    Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron will host a fundraising event for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Nov. 12 at the Africa Center in New York City. The event, presented by Dior, will feature a special musical performance from classic R&B group Boyz II Men. Founded by Theron in 2007, CTAOP focuses on African youth [...]

  • Ryan Murphy Connie Britton Dylan McDermott

    Why Ryan Murphy Thinks 'American Horror Story' Could Continue Beyond Season 10

    FX’s hit horror anthology series “American Horror Story” celebrated its 100th episode milestone in true “AHS” style, hosting a lavish bash among the tombstones at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery — a location that had particular significance for series creator Ryan Murphy. “One of my favorite memories of the show was here when we were shooting [...]

  • Lena Dunham and Demi Moore30th Annual

    Lena Dunham Opens Up About Addiction, Rehab at Friendly House Benefit

    Lena Dunham was the center of attention on Saturday afternoon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel — ironically, the same venue where she partied along with the cast of “Girls” for six straight years at the booze-fueled Golden Globes. But this award ceremony was a strictly sober affair: The 30th anniversary luncheon benefited Friendly House treatment [...]

  • Tim Cook Octavia Spencer GLSEN Respect

    Apple CEO Tim Cook: There's 'Much More' to Do to Help LGBTQ Youth

    Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, the cast and producers of CW’s “Riverdale” and Apple CEO Tim Cook gathered at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday evening to be honored as advocates for LGBTQ youth at the 15th annual GLSEN Respect Awards ceremony.  Cook, leader of the first company in the world to be worth $1 [...]

  • Actress and activist Jane Fonda is

    Jane Fonda Accepts BAFTA Award While Being Arrested (Video)

    Jane Fonda may have just given the greatest acceptance speech of all time. Fonda was set to accept the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film during BAFTA LA’s annual celebration on Friday night at the Beverly Hilton, but since the actor had been arrested earlier in the day while protesting for climate change awareness [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad