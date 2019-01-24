Sundance 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

The Sundance Film Festival is all about independent film — but is it really?
In between screenings and late into the night, Park City is actually Party City. From intimate cocktail soirées to musical performances, this year’s film festival has something for everyone.
Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Sundance 2019…
Thursday, Jan. 24
Lyft & NEON Kick Off Party
Celebrating “The Biggest Little Farm” and “Apollo 11”
Lyft Lounge, 5:30-7:30pm
Friday, Jan. 25
30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Nominations Announcement
Mj Rodriguez and Nico Santos
AT&T Hello Lounge, 8 a.m.
Danny Clinch Pop-Up Gallery Opening Party
Make Change @ Salesforce Music Lodge, 4-6 p.m.
GLAAD Media Awards Nominees Cocktail Party
AT&T Lounge, 4:30-6 p.m.
SundanceTV’s Sundance Film Festival Kickoff Party
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jenna Elfman, Rhea Seehorn, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Sarah Wayne Callies
SundanceTV HQ, 5-8 p.m.
“Honey Boy” Party
Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs, Maika Monroe, Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr and director Alma Ha’Rel
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Women In Film Cocktail Party
Stella Artois Film Lounge, 6-8 p.m.
Shabbat Tent’s Sundance Shabbat Dinner
Shabbat Lounge, 5:30 p.m.
Dinner with UTA Marketing, Snap & Tastemade
Lyft Lounge, 7-10 p.m.
“Ms. Purple” Party
Jake Choi, Alfredo Tavares, Mark Krenik and director Justin Chon
Fly Lounge, 8:30-11 p.m.
“The Farewell” Party
Awkwafina, Tzi Ma and director Lulu Wang
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 9 -11 p.m.
Park City After Dark
Hosts David Arquette and Shanola Hampton; presented by The Art of Elysium, Vulture and Autograph Collection Hotels.
Hotel Park City, 9:30 p.m.-midnight
“To the Stars” Party
Malin Akerman, Tony Hale, Kara Hayward, Shea Whigham and director Martha Stephens
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 11:59 p.m-2:30 a.m.
Variety and AT&T Hello Lab’s “Adam” Premiere Party
Ashlie Atkinson, Mj Rodriguez and director Rhys Ernst
660 Main St., 10 p.m.-midnight
TAO Park City Opening Night
Presented by Stella Artois and featuring Casamigos cocktails, the nightclub pop-up kicks off its three-night run.
The Yard, 11 p.m.
“I Am Mother” Cast Party
Rose Byrne, Hilary Swank and director Grant Sputore
Stella Artois Film Lounge, 11:59 p.m.-3 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 26
ChefDance’s Creative Coalition Teachers Brunch
Jackie Chan, Macy Gray, Susan Keachi Watson and Wu-Tang Clan
Fly Lounge, 1-3 p.m.
BET’S “Boomerang” Premiere Party
Lena Waithe, Ben Cory Jones and Dime Davis
Macro Lounge, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
“The Sound of Silence” Cast Party
Rashida Jones, Peter Sarsgaard, Tony Revolori and director Michael Tyburski
Stella Artois Film Lounge, 5-8 p.m.
Francis Ford Coppola Winery Magic Hour
Hosted by Utopia Media’s Robert Schwartzman
Cannon Studio, 5-7 p.m.
“Hala” Party
Jada Pinkett Smith, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky and director Minhal Baig
DirecTV Lounge presented by AT&T, 6-8pm
ChefDance 2019
Chef Jessica Koslow of Los Angeles’ Sqirl provides the menu for the Phenomenal Women in Entertainment, Technology and Philanthropy Dinner.
Memorial Building, 7 p.m.
The Creative Coalition’s Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner
Josh Gad, Kyra Sedgwick, Tony Hale, Aldre Woodard, Tom Skerritt, Anna Chlumsky, Fisher Stevens; hosted by Tim Daly
Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 7-10 p.m.
Celebration of Music and Film Concert
Celebrate “Blinded By the Light” with performances by Feist, The Head and the Heart, Patty Griffin, Rotana Tarabzouni, Frally Hynes and composer Kris Bower.
The Shop, 7-10 p.m.
“Imaginary Order” Cast Dinner
A 10-course CBD infusion tasting menu by Chris “The Herbal Chef” Sayegh; sponsored by Charlotte’s Web
Wellhaus, 8-11 p.m.
“David Crosby: Remember My Name” Party
David Crosby and director A.J. Eaton
Stella Artois Film Lounge, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
“The Wolf Hour” Party
Naomi Watts, Jennifer Ehle, Emory Cohen, Kevin Harrison Jr. and director Alistair Banks Griffin
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 9-11 p.m.
Performance by Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne
Make Change @ Salesforce Music Lodge, 9 p.m.
10 Years at the Fest Cocktail Party
Hosted by XYZ Films and L.A. Confidential
Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
“Paradise Hills” Cast Party
Eiza González, Emma Roberts, Awkwafina, Danielle Macdonald and director Alice Waddington
Stella Artois Film Lounge, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.
“Shameless” Celebration
Shanola Hampton, Steve Howie and Jeremy Allen White; hosted by Showtime, Prime Video Channels and IMDb
Acura Festival Village, 8-11 p.m.
Lyft Lounge Welcome Party
DJ set by Nancy Whang
Lyft Lounge, 8-11 p.m.
Midnight MACRO Party
Hosted by Stacey and Charles D. King
MACRO Lodge, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” Premiere Party
Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment and director Joe Berlinger
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 11:59 p.m.-3 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Power Breakfast
Marie Claire + Dell present a conversation with Judith Light, Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock; moderated by Jo Piazza
The Den, 10 a.m.-noon
UTA Sundance Brunch
Riverhorse On Main, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Outfest Queer Brunch
GLAAD will make a special announcement
Grub Steak, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
“Girls Weekend” Brunch
Kyra Sedgwick, Meredith Bagby, Valerie Stadle and Big Swing Productions
Hotel Park City, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
“Dope Queens: Reclaiming Your Crown” Brunch and Conversation
Jessica Williams, Phoebe Robinson and Angela Rye
The Inn, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
BET’s “American Soul” Blackhouse Foundation Panel
Sinqua Walls, Kelly Price and Jason Dirden
Buona Vita, 12 -2 p.m.
“How Does It Start” Reception
George Basil and Nican Robinson
Rand’s Luxury Escape at the St. Regis Deer Valley, 12-3 p.m.
BMI’s Music & Film: The Creative Process Roundtable
Enis Rotthoff, David Wnendt, David Wingo, Scott Z. Burns and more
Kimball Arts Center, 3-5 p.m.
“Tigerland” Premiere Party
Ross Kauffman
Wahso, 4-6 p.m.
“The Sunlit Night” Celebration
Jenny Slate and Zach Galifianakis
Rand’s Luxury Escape at the St. Regis Deer Valley, 5 p.m.
“Them That Follow” Party
Walton Goggins, Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Colman, Alice Englert, Thomas Mann, Jim Gaffigan and writers-directors Britt Poulton and Daniel M. Savage
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 5-8 p.m.
“Greener Grass” Party
Happy hour and puppy adoption event; co-hosted by 30West
Lyft Lounge, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Raise Your Glass With Canon
Co-hosted by American Cinematographer
Canon Creative Studio, 6 p.m.
IndieWire Female Filmmakers Dinner
Kyra Sedgwick and Jennifer Kent
Canada Goose Basecamp, 6-8 p.m.
“Before You Know It” Pre-Premiere Cocktail Party
Acura Festival Village, 6:30 p.m.
“Light From Light” Dinner
Jim Gaffigan and Marin Ireland
Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 7-10 p.m.
HBO Docs Celebration
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 7-10 p.m.
“The Future is Fluid” Screening and Conversation
Hosted by Gucci and Chime For Change
The Shop, 8-9:30 p.m.
Sunset at Sundance Party
Hosted by RYOT and Vice Studios
High West Saloon, 8-11 p.m.
“Blinded by the Light” Party
Viveik Karla, Hayley Atwell, Sally Phillips, Rob Brydon and director Gurinder Chadha
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 9 p.m.-midnight
Preservation Hall Jazz Band Performance
Make Change @ Salesforce Music Lodge, 9 p.m..-midnight
“Now Apocalypse” Party
Greg Araki, Steven Soderbergh, Tyler Posey, Avan Jogia and Kelli Berglund; hosted by Starz and Vanity Fair
O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Blumhouse Reception
Jason Blum
Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
“Before You Know It” Premiere Party
Mandy Patinkin, Alec Baldwin, Tim Daly, Judith Light and director Hannah Pearl Utt; sponsored by Charlotte’s Web
Wellhaus, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 28
“Big Time Adolescence” Party
Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, Sydney Sweeney and director Jason Orley
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
IndieWire + Rimowa First-Time Filmmakers Dinner
Chiwetel Ejiofor and Paul Downs Colaizzo
Firewood, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
IMDb Dinner Party
IMDb founder and CEO Col Needham hosts; presented by Dolby
St. Regis Deer Valley, 7-10:30 p.m.
“Brittany Runs a Marathon” Party
Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, Lil Rel Howery and Alice Lee and writer-director Paul Downs Colaizzo
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
The Art of Editing Reception
Mary Lampson delivers the keynote; sponsored by Adobe
The Shop, 1-3 p.m.
Artists United Sundance 2019 Film Festival Mixer
OP Rockwell, 1:30-4 p.m.
BMI’s Snowball
Patty Smyth headlines an all-female line-up
The Shop, 7:30 p.m.
“Maiden” and “Aquarela” Cocktail Party
Hosted by Sony Picture Classics
Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 8-10 p.m.
“Corporate Animals” Party
Demi Moore, Ed Helms, Jessica Williams, Karan Soni, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and director Patrick Brice
DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.