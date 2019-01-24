Sundance 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

The Sundance Film Festival is all about independent film — but is it really?

In between screenings and late into the night, Park City is actually Party City. From intimate cocktail soirées to musical performances, this year’s film festival has something for everyone.

Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Sundance 2019…

Thursday, Jan. 24

Lyft & NEON Kick Off Party

Celebrating “The Biggest Little Farm” and “Apollo 11”

Lyft Lounge, 5:30-7:30pm

Friday, Jan. 25



30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Nominations Announcement

Mj Rodriguez and Nico Santos

AT&T Hello Lounge, 8 a.m.

Danny Clinch Pop-Up Gallery Opening Party

Make Change @ Salesforce Music Lodge, 4-6 p.m.

GLAAD Media Awards Nominees Cocktail Party

AT&T Lounge, 4:30-6 p.m.

SundanceTV’s Sundance Film Festival Kickoff Party

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jenna Elfman, Rhea Seehorn, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Sarah Wayne Callies

SundanceTV HQ, 5-8 p.m.

“Honey Boy” Party

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs, Maika Monroe, Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr and director Alma Ha’Rel

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Women In Film Cocktail Party

Stella Artois Film Lounge, 6-8 p.m.

Shabbat Tent’s Sundance Shabbat Dinner

Shabbat Lounge, 5:30 p.m.

Dinner with UTA Marketing, Snap & Tastemade

Lyft Lounge, 7-10 p.m.

“Ms. Purple” Party

Jake Choi, Alfredo Tavares, Mark Krenik and director Justin Chon

Fly Lounge, 8:30-11 p.m.

“The Farewell” Party

Awkwafina, Tzi Ma and director Lulu Wang

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 9 -11 p.m.

Park City After Dark

Hosts David Arquette and Shanola Hampton; presented by The Art of Elysium, Vulture and Autograph Collection Hotels.

Hotel Park City, 9:30 p.m.-midnight

“To the Stars” Party

Malin Akerman, Tony Hale, Kara Hayward, Shea Whigham and director Martha Stephens

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 11:59 p.m-2:30 a.m.

Variety and AT&T Hello Lab’s “Adam” Premiere Party

Ashlie Atkinson, Mj Rodriguez and director Rhys Ernst

660 Main St., 10 p.m.-midnight

TAO Park City Opening Night

Presented by Stella Artois and featuring Casamigos cocktails, the nightclub pop-up kicks off its three-night run.

The Yard, 11 p.m.

“I Am Mother” Cast Party

Rose Byrne, Hilary Swank and director Grant Sputore

Stella Artois Film Lounge, 11:59 p.m.-3 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

ChefDance’s Creative Coalition Teachers Brunch

Jackie Chan, Macy Gray, Susan Keachi Watson and Wu-Tang Clan

Fly Lounge, 1-3 p.m.

BET’S “Boomerang” Premiere Party

Lena Waithe, Ben Cory Jones and Dime Davis

Macro Lounge, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

“The Sound of Silence” Cast Party

Rashida Jones, Peter Sarsgaard, Tony Revolori and director Michael Tyburski

Stella Artois Film Lounge, 5-8 p.m.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery Magic Hour

Hosted by Utopia Media’s Robert Schwartzman

Cannon Studio, 5-7 p.m.

“Hala” Party

Jada Pinkett Smith, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky and director Minhal Baig

DirecTV Lounge presented by AT&T, 6-8pm

ChefDance 2019

Chef Jessica Koslow of Los Angeles’ Sqirl provides the menu for the Phenomenal Women in Entertainment, Technology and Philanthropy Dinner.

Memorial Building, 7 p.m.

The Creative Coalition’s Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner

Josh Gad, Kyra Sedgwick, Tony Hale, Aldre Woodard, Tom Skerritt, Anna Chlumsky, Fisher Stevens; hosted by Tim Daly

Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 7-10 p.m.

Celebration of Music and Film Concert

Celebrate “Blinded By the Light” with performances by Feist, The Head and the Heart, Patty Griffin, Rotana Tarabzouni, Frally Hynes and composer Kris Bower.

The Shop, 7-10 p.m.

“Imaginary Order” Cast Dinner

A 10-course CBD infusion tasting menu by Chris “The Herbal Chef” Sayegh; sponsored by Charlotte’s Web

Wellhaus, 8-11 p.m.

“David Crosby: Remember My Name” Party

David Crosby and director A.J. Eaton

Stella Artois Film Lounge, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

“The Wolf Hour” Party

Naomi Watts, Jennifer Ehle, Emory Cohen, Kevin Harrison Jr. and director Alistair Banks Griffin

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 9-11 p.m.

Performance by Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne

Make Change @ Salesforce Music Lodge, 9 p.m.

10 Years at the Fest Cocktail Party

Hosted by XYZ Films and L.A. Confidential

Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

“Paradise Hills” Cast Party

Eiza González, Emma Roberts, Awkwafina, Danielle Macdonald and director Alice Waddington

Stella Artois Film Lounge, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

“Shameless” Celebration

Shanola Hampton, Steve Howie and Jeremy Allen White; hosted by Showtime, Prime Video Channels and IMDb

Acura Festival Village, 8-11 p.m.

Lyft Lounge Welcome Party

DJ set by Nancy Whang

Lyft Lounge, 8-11 p.m.

Midnight MACRO Party

Hosted by Stacey and Charles D. King

MACRO Lodge, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” Premiere Party

Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment and director Joe Berlinger

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 11:59 p.m.-3 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27

Power Breakfast

Marie Claire + Dell present a conversation with Judith Light, Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock; moderated by Jo Piazza

The Den, 10 a.m.-noon

UTA Sundance Brunch

Riverhorse On Main, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Outfest Queer Brunch

GLAAD will make a special announcement

Grub Steak, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Girls Weekend” Brunch

Kyra Sedgwick, Meredith Bagby, Valerie Stadle and Big Swing Productions

Hotel Park City, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Dope Queens: Reclaiming Your Crown” Brunch and Conversation

Jessica Williams, Phoebe Robinson and Angela Rye

The Inn, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

BET’s “American Soul” Blackhouse Foundation Panel

Sinqua Walls, Kelly Price and Jason Dirden

Buona Vita, 12 -2 p.m.

“How Does It Start” Reception

George Basil and Nican Robinson

Rand’s Luxury Escape at the St. Regis Deer Valley, 12-3 p.m.

BMI’s Music & Film: The Creative Process Roundtable

Enis Rotthoff, David Wnendt, David Wingo, Scott Z. Burns and more

Kimball Arts Center, 3-5 p.m.

“Tigerland” Premiere Party

Ross Kauffman

Wahso, 4-6 p.m.

“The Sunlit Night” Celebration

Jenny Slate and Zach Galifianakis

Rand’s Luxury Escape at the St. Regis Deer Valley, 5 p.m.

“Them That Follow” Party

Walton Goggins, Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Colman, Alice Englert, Thomas Mann, Jim Gaffigan and writers-directors Britt Poulton and Daniel M. Savage

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 5-8 p.m.

“Greener Grass” Party

Happy hour and puppy adoption event; co-hosted by 30West

Lyft Lounge, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Raise Your Glass With Canon

Co-hosted by American Cinematographer

Canon Creative Studio, 6 p.m.

IndieWire Female Filmmakers Dinner

Kyra Sedgwick and Jennifer Kent

Canada Goose Basecamp, 6-8 p.m.

“Before You Know It” Pre-Premiere Cocktail Party

Acura Festival Village, 6:30 p.m.

“Light From Light” Dinner

Jim Gaffigan and Marin Ireland

Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 7-10 p.m.

HBO Docs Celebration

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 7-10 p.m.

“The Future is Fluid” Screening and Conversation

Hosted by Gucci and Chime For Change

The Shop, 8-9:30 p.m.

Sunset at Sundance Party

Hosted by RYOT and Vice Studios

High West Saloon, 8-11 p.m.

“Blinded by the Light” Party

Viveik Karla, Hayley Atwell, Sally Phillips, Rob Brydon and director Gurinder Chadha

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 9 p.m.-midnight

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Performance

Make Change @ Salesforce Music Lodge, 9 p.m..-midnight

“Now Apocalypse” Party

Greg Araki, Steven Soderbergh, Tyler Posey, Avan Jogia and Kelli Berglund; hosted by Starz and Vanity Fair

O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Blumhouse Reception

Jason Blum

Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

“Before You Know It” Premiere Party

Mandy Patinkin, Alec Baldwin, Tim Daly, Judith Light and director Hannah Pearl Utt; sponsored by Charlotte’s Web

Wellhaus, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 28



“Big Time Adolescence” Party

Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, Sydney Sweeney and director Jason Orley

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

IndieWire + Rimowa First-Time Filmmakers Dinner

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Paul Downs Colaizzo

Firewood, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

IMDb Dinner Party

IMDb founder and CEO Col Needham hosts; presented by Dolby

St. Regis Deer Valley, 7-10:30 p.m.

“Brittany Runs a Marathon” Party

Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, Lil Rel Howery and Alice Lee and writer-director Paul Downs Colaizzo

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

The Art of Editing Reception

Mary Lampson delivers the keynote; sponsored by Adobe

The Shop, 1-3 p.m.

Artists United Sundance 2019 Film Festival Mixer

OP Rockwell, 1:30-4 p.m.

BMI’s Snowball

Patty Smyth headlines an all-female line-up

The Shop, 7:30 p.m.

“Maiden” and “Aquarela” Cocktail Party

Hosted by Sony Picture Classics

Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen, 8-10 p.m.

“Corporate Animals” Party

Demi Moore, Ed Helms, Jessica Williams, Karan Soni, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and director Patrick Brice

DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T, 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.