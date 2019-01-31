×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stan Lee Remembered at Hollywood Tribute: His ‘Greatest Creation Was Himself’

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stan Lee may not have had the power of immortality, but his legacy and impact on pop culture will surely live on forever.

Longtime friend and filmmaker Kevin Smith hosted “Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night. Lee, who died on Nov. 12 at age 95, helped create some of the most iconic superheroes in history for Marvel Comics, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther, Dr. Strange, and the X-Men.

“I remember Stan meeting [‘Spider-Man’ star] Tom Holland for the first time,” Sean Gunn, one of the stars of “Guardians of the Galaxy” told Variety. “The thing you have to know about Stan is that he was always f—ing with people all the time. He never stopped doing it. He said, ‘Tom, everyone tells me that you’re the perfect Spider-Man, but I can’t see it.’ Tom’s face fell and Stan laughed. He looked around and winked at the people who knew he was messing around.”

Smith first met Lee while filming “Mallrats” in 1995 after writing a small role specifically for the comic legend. A short meeting about how inaccurate the character was to Lee’s actual persona soon led to a 23-year friendship.

Related

“He never gave me any advice, which was so awesome because that’s what a friend is. He doesn’t tell you how to live your life. He just enjoys the life that you live,” Smith told Variety. “He never gave me advice, but he gave me so much more than that. That man lived the life, where I was like, ‘I’m gonna borrow that, gonna borrow that, gonna borrow that.’ He was never like, ‘Kev, be like me.’ I just chose to be like him.”

Laurence Fishburne, Wesley Snipes, Bill Duke and GuestsStan Lee Tribute, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The celebration began with a police flag-raising ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre and a salute by Veterans in Media & Entertainment to Lee, who served in World War II. The veterans group presented a memorial flag to his daughter, J.C. Lee.

Inside, Smith hosted several star-studded panels to remember the impact Lee had on so many people’s lives and careers. Without Lee’s early comics, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller wouldn’t have had the inspiration for their Oscar-nominated film.

“Our first encounter with him was at eight years old reading comic books. We first met him when we were 20 years old and snuck into a Comic-Con after-party and ran up to him. Any other person would’ve totally been calling security over,” Miller said. “Reading his notes to the readers in those pages was the first time we felt part of something bigger. He made ordinary people feel extraordinary. To me, that’s his legacy.”

In the final pages of many of his comics, Lee penned “Stan’s Soapbox,” letters he wrote that spoke to the reader in a humorous, honest way. Few other creators developed such a direct relationship with their legions of adoring fans.

“He had such a personality that came across the pages,” “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill said during a panel. “He put a human face on what it was like to work for a comic company. He had catchphrases, like ‘Excelsior,’ and ‘Stan’s Soapbox.’ You really felt like you knew him. He branded that company. He was the figurehead. He was the guy, Stan the Man.”

“Stan’s Soapbox” also united fans of all backgrounds and championed respect, equality, and diversity. One of the most famous letters from 1969 that condemned bigotry went viral following his death. Wu-Tang Clan member and filmmaker RZA repeated Lee’s words to a hushed audience.

Kevin Smith and GuestsStan Lee Tribute, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. But unlike a team of costumed supervillains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun. The only way to destroy them is to expose them — to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are,” he read. “Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill out hearts with tolerance.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti honored him with a posthumous key to the city. The one-of-kind key was made from solid brass and wood from a fallen tree in the San Fernando Valley, where Lee spent a lot of time.

“Whether you’re lucky enough to be born here or smart enough like Stan Lee to come here, this is indeed a City of Angels. This is a place where we have heart, we have spirit — things Stan Lee was all about,” Garcetti said during the ceremony. “Whether you’re a woman, or a person of color, or LGBTQ, or a religious minor, or a senior, we start thinking of everyone as an underdog. Stan Lee did things to give us a place where we felt ourselves.”

The panels were punctuated with montages of Lee’s cameos in dozens of superhero pics, personal videos of him signing autographs while singing, and tributes from other celebrities. Seth Green remembered meeting his wife during an encounter with Lee, and Laurence Fishburne recited “The Raven,” Lee’s favorite poem. Other panelists included Felicia Day, Tom DeSanto, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Joe Quesada. Video tributes from Dwayne Johnson, David Tennant, Ming-Na Wen, Mike Colter, and Doug Jones also played.

Legion M, a fan-owned entertainment company, the consultancy Agents of Mayhem, and Lee’s POW! Entertainment production group helped produce the tribute. Proceeds from ticket sales benefitted the Hero Initiative, a charity that assists comic creators with health expenses.

“Stan’s greatest creation was himself. We love all the superheroes that Stan was responsible for, but we don’t get to meet those superheroes unless we met the character of Stan Lee,” Smith said. “If Stan wants to live forever, this is how it begins. Sometimes I lament because I honestly think I’ve met the best f—ing human being in my life, and now he’s gone. He meant the world to everyone in this room. We’re talking about someone who didn’t have to touch personally to touch personally. This is a guy who lives in everybody’s hearts.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Berlin: First Look at Footage From

    First Look at Berlin Competition Film 'The Golden Glove' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to first-look footage from Fatih Akin’s horror film “The Golden Glove,” which has its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Akin has previously won the Golden Globe, Berlin’s Golden Bear, Venice’s Special Jury Prize, and Cannes’ screenplay award. Set in Hamburg’s St. Pauli district in the 1970s, the [...]

  • Amy Adams Vice Playback Podcast

    Listen: Amy Adams Looks Back on Her Oscar-Nominated Work, From 'Junebug' to 'Vice'

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. Amy Adams landed her sixth nomination last week for her performance as Lynne Cheney in Adam McKay’s “Vice.” It’s quite the achievement just 14 years into her screen career, a career [...]

  • A still from Ask Dr. Ruth

    Sundance: AGC International Nabs Foreign Rights to 'Ask Dr. Ruth' (EXCLUSIVE)

    AGC International has nabbed international distribution rights to “Ask Dr. Ruth,” one of the hottest documentaries at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Indeed, the legendary sexologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer was one of the biggest celebrities at the mountainside retreat — no small feat for a gathering that attracted the likes of Shia Labeouf, Mindy Kaling, [...]

  • Stan Lee arrives at the Los

    Stan Lee Remembered at Hollywood Tribute: His 'Greatest Creation Was Himself'

    Stan Lee may not have had the power of immortality, but his legacy and impact on pop culture will surely live on forever. Longtime friend and filmmaker Kevin Smith hosted “Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night. Lee, [...]

  • Film Republic Boards Berlinale Forum Title

    Film Republic Boards Berlinale Forum Title ‘Far From Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Film Republic has signed international rights to “Far From Us,” Verena Kuri and Laura Bierbrauer’s latest film, which will world-premiere in the Forum sidebar at the Berlin Film Festival. Xavier Henry-Rashid’s Film Republic will start the sales effort at the EFM. The film follows Ramira, played by Marcia Majcher, as she returns to her home [...]

  • Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue Comedy ‘Swinging

    Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue Comedy ‘Swinging Safari’ Picked Up for U.S.

    WestEnd Films has closed North American and European deals on “Swinging Safari,” Stephan Elliott’s Australian comedy. Blue Fox has taken U.S. and Canada rights and will release the film theatrically early this summer. Elliott (“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”) wrote and directed the film, which is set in mid-1970s Australia and stars [...]

  • sundance diversity

    How Sundance Became a More Inclusive and Diverse Film Festival

    In the lead up to this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Mindy Kaling noted that “Late Night,” the story of an aspiring writer who endures a “Devil Wears Prada”-like initiation into the world of comedy, is a familiar story about breaking into the entertainment business. But, the Indian-American Kaling noted, her version has one key difference. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad