Shia LaBeouf Hosting Fundraiser for the Slauson Rec. Theater Company

Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere of "Honey Boy" during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah2019 Sundance Film Festival - "Honey Boy" Premiere, Park City, USA - 25 Jan 2019
Shia LaBeouf is celebrating his 33rd birthday by giving his back. The actor, who turned 33 on June 11, will host a fundraising concert later this month for the Slauson Rec Theater Company, a 10-month-old free performing arts program he co-founded in downtown Los Angeles.

“In the spirit of getting my s—t together, we’re throwing a big party,” LaBeouf says in a video posted on his Twitter feed. “Or more to the point, we’re throwing fundraiser.”

The evening, billed as the Sacred Spectacle, will include appearances by YG, Jaden Smith, David Blaine, Vic Mensa, Kamaiyah, How to Dress Well, Baby Keem, baths, Ka5ch, Slayyyter, Elijah Daniel, Nao Bustamente, Human Fountains and Daisy. Shlomo is the night’s official deejay.

“It’s a better lineup than Coachella,” LaBeouf said.

The night will also include a preview of the Slauson Rec Theater Company’s new play.

“It’s going to be an awesome night for an awesome cause,” LaBeouf said.

The benefit will take place June 29 at 7pm at Hudson Loft on Hope Street.

“Slauson Rec. Is an unconventional, experimental, devised theater. We write performance not text. We develop cutting-edge material in-house, through improvisation, nonfictional acting, and collaborative group work,” the group’s mission statement reads. “Slauson Rec. is a nomadic touring body. We travel light, free of debts and permits, granting us the freedom to pick up and move when needed. We perform for/among non-traditional venues, on the house, free of charge, through the network, in hopes of moving the broadest of all possible audiences. We have a vision of the theater as a profoundly vital artform, the way society viewed theater around the turn of the 20th century, when it was sacred; when kids lined up for it.”

Sacred Spectacle tickets are available at Eventbrite.

  Shia LaBeouf poses at the premiere

