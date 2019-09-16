×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Throw the Ultimate Adults-Only Carnival for Alzheimer’s Research

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen know how to throw an epic party.

So, it was only fitting that as the couple celebrated their 7th annual Hilarity for Charity variety show, they do it in a new way, with a star-studded, next-level carnival for adults at Skylight at The Row in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

“People always almost kind of felt like they liked the after party to our events more than the events itself at times,” Rogen told Variety, chuckling with his infectious laugh. “And we were like, well what if we combine the event and the after party. So, it’s kind of just a party with comedians operating games.”

Josh Gad, Ben Feldman, Jeff Garlin, Nick Kroll, Jeffrey Ross and Adam DeVine were just a few of the couple’s comedic friends who took on game-operating duties at the event, which raised money and awareness for Alzhiemer’s disease. Seth and Lauren started the Hilarity for Charity movement back in 2012, after Lauren’s mother, Adele, developed early-onset Alzheimer’s when she was only 55. The non-profit is dedicated to “raising awareness, inspiring change, and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research, and support,” according to its website.

Related

“We’re really just focused on having a fun night that changes the attitude towards the disease, which is that it’s sad and depressing, and we like to throw fun events,” Lauren told Variety. “It just seemed like a really happy, fun way to bring everyone together and like in a unique kind of way, which is what we like to do at Hilarity for Charity.”

In previous years, Hilarity for Charity was a variety show, filled with celeb performances. This year, after a suggestion from Seth’s writing partner, Evan Goldberg, their new carnival concept, the Hilarity for Charity County Fair, was born. “At [Evan’s] wedding, they had a carnival and he was like, ‘Everyone loved it. It was fun, and you can have comedians operate the games and everyone would probably enjoy that.’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, that’s good!”

And that’s exactly what they did. The event came complete with premium open bars, complimentary food trucks from the likes of Shake Shack, D’Amore’s Pizza and more, entertaining experiential stations, and carnival games and rides at every turn, including a puppy kissing booth and a massive skateboard ramp where Tony Hawk and friends hit eye-popping trick after trick.

Clowns hopped on the swings as Nyle Dimarco took his second ride between sips of champagne. Ali Larter hung out with friends near the jam-packed basketball shooting game, which Regina Hall was manning, and Busy Phillips was on the mic at the Rope Ladder station, giving some encouragement to those who dared to try it. “Use that core girl. Just engage those muscles,” she quipped.

Over at Drag Race, Gad cracked jokes and cheered on fellow players, saying, “I am just as bad at this as I am all athletics,” as he held a mic, rolled a ball, and missed. Meanwhile, Andrew Rannells and DeVine were just two of the thesps who brought on the laughs at the water gun squirting station. “What a good game to play in California when we’re in the middle of a drought,” DeVine joked.

“This is a curated carnival,” Rogen told Variety, adding that he and his wife handpicked all of the games and rides for it. Seth was excited to ride the bumper cars, adding with a laugh, “That spinning chair thing looks fun. The older I get, the more nauseous I get more easily. So, yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

As if the ideas, games, and Tony Hawk skate sesh weren’t enough, Anderson Paak popped up on stage to perform “Come Down.” “We thought it would be fun to give people alcohol and then have them ride and play games designed for children operated by your favorite comedians,” Seth said as he hit the stage with Lauren to introduce Paak. “No one has thrown up so far, so that’s good.”

But, the biggest splash of the night came from Seth, as he got dunked in a tank of water at a dunking booth to wrap up the unforgettable night and raise even more funds for Hilarity for Charity.

Jeff Ross and Josh GadHilarity for Charity County Fair, Inside, ROW DTLA, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson waits

    Marianne Williamson Attends Project Angel Food Gala Honoring Jamie Lee Curtis

    Author, activist and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has a personal connection to Project Angel Food — and not just because she founded the charity 30 years ago. At Saturday night’s anniversary gala at the organization’s Hollywood headquarters, she explained the link between the nonprofit and her daughter, India Emma: “I always know how old [...]

  • 71st Emmys Governors Ball

    Why the Television Academy Plans to Donate Furnishings From the 71st Emmys Governors Ball

    The Emmys’ official after party is set to impress — and to leave a permanent impression. At the annual press preview of the 71st Emmys Governors Ball, the Television Academy announced a partnership with Living Spaces, Habitat for Humanity and the Hollywood Community Housing Project that will provide more than 80 custom sofas, chairs and [...]

  • Gaby Hoffmann, Albert Cheng, Alexandra Billings,

    'Transparent' Team Reflects on Series Finale Without Jeffrey Tambor

    Friday night’s premiere of the series finale of “Transparent” at L.A. Live’s Regal theater felt like a family reunion for the Pfefferman clan. Matriarch Judith Light embraced each one of her TV children (Gaby Hoffman, Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass) and guest stars from previous seasons (Cherry Jones, Melora Hardin, Bradley Whitford) who also turned [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Avengers' Win Big at 45th Annual Saturn Awards

    As Jamie Lee Curtis picked up her first trophy ever at the 45th Annual Saturn Awards Friday night, she had a good luck charm on her arm: former manager Chuck Binder, whom she said was the reason she became an actor. “I was in college and had no thought of being an actor,” Curtis told [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad