‘Schitt’s Creek’ Team Talks Final Season, What They Took Home From Set

The “Schitt’s Creek” team has officially closed up shop at the Rosebud Motel. At Thursday’s FYC event, held at the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center, star and executive producer Dan Levy recalled the cast’s tearful goodbyes to its favorite interior sets, which have officially wrapped halfway through shooting the comedy’s sixth and final season.

“It’s been strangely — I guess not so strangely — emotional, but it’s definitely been cathartic and lovely and sad and all the things that you would hope for,” Dan Levy told Variety. “Having an emotional response to things ending means that you’ve done something right and that you care.”

Despite her character Moira’s woes, Catherine O’Hara also found it difficult to leave her TV family home after six years of memories.

“The motel that my character went to bed crying every night — cried herself to sleep, hoping to get out of there — careful what you wish for,” O’Hara said. “I cried.”

But the Rose family didn’t go without grabbing some souvenirs. Annie Murphy snagged quite a few sentimental props on her way out, including the unfortunate “pubic relations” college degree her character Alexis received in the show’s fourth season.

“It looked like I was raiding the place,” Murphy joked. “I had my arms full of paintings and plants.”

Dan Levy also took a certificate — the Rose Apothecary’s very first receipt, specially framed by his character David’s love interest and business partner, Patrick, in the third season. And Eugene Levy, his on- and off-screen father, collected some frames as well.

“I took a couple of family portraits,” Eugene Levy said. “They hold more value because they were the very first things we did on the show, were taking those family stills — even before we started shooting.”

#SchittsCreek star and exec producer Eugene Levy has enjoyed watching his son and producing partner Dan Levy’s creative process blossom on the show: “He kind of knows what he’s doing!” pic.twitter.com/gIfE8FOjrT — Christi Carras (@christicarras) May 31, 2019

Meanwhile, O’Hara looked to extend her character’s legacy in true Moira fashion — by raiding the show’s over-the-top closet full of patterns, jewels and wigs. While she couldn’t choose a single favorite Moira look, she did credit the series and its one-of-a-kind style with reviving her appreciation for costume fittings.

“I have a rack full of clothes that I’m hoping to take, but I have to find out how much I’m going to owe,” O’Hara quipped. “I don’t get all of it for free, but it’s so tempting. I have such a beautiful wardrobe.”

The cast members also reflected on some of their favorite moments from last season, including Moira’s long-anticipated rendition of “Cabaret” and David’s engagement to Patrick. The proposal scene was particularly impactful for Dan Levy, who is committed to creating authentic LGBTQ narratives on screen.

“As a gay person, to tell a story like that and to have it be so supported and loved is really important to me, and it was really emotional to shoot,” he said. “The alchemy was all there, and when you have the right pieces in play, the romance side of things is easy because you’ve laid the groundwork for a story that will hopefully resonate with some people.”

#SchittsCreek star and exec producer Dan Levy talks creating a world that accepts LGBTQ love: “It’s just showing what life could be.” pic.twitter.com/dMhSXLOvI9 — Christi Carras (@christicarras) May 31, 2019

During a panel discussion moderated by NPR’s Sam Sanders, Dan Levy concluded the night with a glimpse into the final season. Without naming any other series finales in particular — though Sanders teased about “Game of Thrones” — he promised a satisfying end to the Roses’ story that is uninterested in shock value.

“At the end of the day, all people want out of a series finale is just a really f—ing great episode of your show,” Dan Levy said. “A simple conclusion to a story is just as impactful as taking your characters on this weird 180 to just try and do something exciting.”