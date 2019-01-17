'Schitt's Creek' Cast Reveals Dream Guest Stars: Oprah, Beyoncé and...

“Schitt’s Creek” has big dreams.

Dan Levy, who stars as David on the series, says his wish list of guest stars includes Oprah, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Gwyneth Paltrow. “All for different reasons, none of whom we’ll get,” he cracked at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

For those who haven’t caught on to the “Schitt’s Creek” phenomenon, the show centers around the Roses, a wealthy family (Dan’s real-life dad Eugene Levy plays his father, with Catherine O’Hara as his former soap opera star mom and his sister Alexis played by Annie Murphy) who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they bought for their son as a birthday gift when he was still a child, after they lose all their money.

The rebuild their lives running — and living in! — a rundown motel.

“Oprah would buy [the motel]…and give it to Reese Witherspoon,” O’Hara suggested. “And I would play Reese.”

Or maybe the Queen of All Media could pop by Rose Apothecary, the home goods store that David owns and runs with his boyfriend (Noah Reid). “She’d buy one of our products from the store and talk about it and then we’d be billionaires,” Dan said.

As for following up last year’s Christmas special, O’Hara suggested that the Roses tackle Purim, a Jewish holiday in the spring.

“Very niche,” Dan said.

His father added, “As long as it’s a holiday, it doesn’t matter which one.”

“Schitt’s Creek” airs on Pop on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.