Freddie Highmore, Lior Suchard Sign Up for Save a Child's Heart Gala

Freddie Highmore
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Israeli humanitarian organization Save a Child’s Heart is holding the Mystery of the Heart benefit gala on Feb. 9 at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles. The organization works to save children with congenital heart defects who have little to no chance of surviving to adulthood in their countries of origin, which often lack the resources to provide needed medical care.

Lisa Edelstein (“House,” “The Good Doctor,” and “The Kominsky Method”) will host with the festivities including appearances by Israeli mentalist and “The Successor” star Lior Suchard and “The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore. The evening will also feature performances by Jim Belushi and the Sacred Hearts Band and “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalists Voices of Hope Children’s Choir.

Dr. Hillel Laks, UCLA Chancellor’s Professor of Surgery, will be honored with the SACH Lifetime Professional Achievement Award for his pioneering surgical procedures to combat heart disease and his international humanitarian work in Russia, Peru, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, will receive the SACH International Humanitarian Achievement Award for his support and involvement with non-profit Mending Kids. Frost oversees U.S. production and programming for Sony, including “The Good Doctor,” “The Blacklist,” “The Goldbergs,” “Outlander,” and “Sneaky Pete.”

