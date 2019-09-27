Sarah Jessica Parker and Zac Posen Help Raise $2.6 Million for New York City Ballet

“This a hometown dream and a career highlight,” Zac Posen told Variety at the eighth annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday night.

The Hollywood-favorite fashion designer brought his innovative vision to Sarah Jessica Parker’s annual Gotham-set dance soiree and the hometown hero’s divine dresses took over the red carpet — with Parker, Laverne Cox and gala chair Kelly Ripa among those proudly posing in his creations.

Posen designer took a moment from his busy night to reflect on a recent statement made on his social media feed. On National Voter Registration Day, he wrote, “Instagram can wait. Register to vote.”

“It is so important to use your voice and to be heard, and know that every vote counts,” he told Variety before the performance.

The presence of board vice chair Sarah Jessica Parker making her way to the entrance sent photographers into a frenzy as tourists in the outdoor plaza rushed from posing for selfies in front of the famed Lincoln Center fountain to catch a glimpse of the action.

The “Sex and the City” star wore stylish mismatched high-heels from her own SJP collection — which paid homage to her beloved Carrie Bradshaw character’s signature trendsetting moment in a season three episode — stepping out with one foot in a bright pink heel and the other in yellow. On the carpet, Parker twirled in her colossal Posen couture gown that bloomed like a gigantic fuchsia flower as she danced in front of the cameras.

The actress turned global fashion entrepreneur collaborated with Posen to select the customized color that represented the night’s purpose of raising funds for the arts.

“It means an enormous amount because these are dollars that are needed to produce this kind of art to support these kinds of athletes, these kinds of artists,” Parker told reporters.

The annual gala was conceived by the actress in 2012 and has since raised more than $20 million for New York City Ballet. Thursday night’s event raised over $2.6 million for the cause.

Following the red carpet runway show, attendees gathered in the sold-out David H. Koch Theater to watch the world premiere performances of “The Shaded Line” with costumes by Posen and “Lineage” featuring wardrobe by Anna Sui.

In between performances the house lights illuminated on the first ring center balcony where Parker admired the bowing ballerinas through her opera glasses.

“It’s been a thrill this night. It gets better every year, and I’m always pleased that I’m able to come and celebrate this extraordinary company doing wonderful things,” she emphasized to the press at the ballet.

Sui also shared her perspective on the importance of the performance adding, “I think no matter what the arts are important. I think we need that dreaming and we need that fantasy. We need to open our minds to another direction besides everyday life.”

The guest list of 850 on Thursday night includedBrooke Shields, Andy Cohen, Ryan Seacrest, Andrew Garfield, Amy Sedaris and Jordan Roth.