×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why Sacha Baron Cohen Credits Donald Trump for ‘Who Is America?’

By

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sacha Baron Cohen
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

Over the course of history, comedians have shared their take on current events with biting commentary on everything from class and gender to fashion and politics, and the current presidential administration is definitely no exception — with President Donald Trump regularly lampooned on shows like “Saturday Night Live” and by late-night TV hosts. But when does the current political climate in the United States become no laughing matter? On the red carpet at an Emmys For Your Consideration event, Variety asked “Who Is America?” star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen if there is a point when politics stops being funny.

“Yes. I think in many ways we are past that point. I think there is a danger [in not taking things seriously],” Baron Cohen replied. Though, he added, comedy “can release the pressure.”

“I think you need people to remain repulsed,” he continued. “Obviously, there are a lot of people who are supportive — but those who are upset with what was going on, I think they need to keep that, their passion, and bring it to the voting booth.”

Related

The creator of “Borat” and “Bruno” brought his passion about politics to his Showtime series, but he still employed his outrageous brand of comedy to tackle the tough subjects.

“Well, firstly, it’s a comedy show. And that was the primary aim, but I was driven to do it because of an anger and upset with what’s going on in America at the moment,” Baron Cohen explained. “And I think a lot of people express their rage and upset at the potential dissolution of American institutions in different ways. I do it by putting on a silicone mask for five hours in the morning and going and interviewing various white politicians. So it was something that I felt I needed to do to shine a light on what’s going on out there and to have some people expose themselves literally, quite literally in the case of Jason Spencer.”

During the Q&A portion of the event, hosted by fellow comedian Sarah Silverman (who called the series “a masterpiece” and repeatedly praised Baron Cohen’s “high-wire acting”), the comedian revealed that he decided to develop the series after President Trump signed in early 2017 the travel ban that affected predominantly Muslim countries.

“I felt very, very upset about that. And I thought, okay, ‘It’s time for me to do what I don’t like doing,’ which is why I haven’t done it for a long time, which is to create some characters and go undercover. And it was basically for me to just get this anger out of my system and so I should really credit Donald Trump as the creator of the show,” the comedian explained, joking. “I actually offered him to be co-creator, but he wanted sole creator.”

Baron Cohen went on to explain the process of creating the series, saying that “at the beginning I decided to set myself a task, which was to come up with a character each week for 10 weeks. And the idea was come up with the character on Monday and by Sunday to film with three real people with that character. So, in a week, to come up with a complete backstory — nationality, to learn the accents and by the end of the week to convince a real person for a few hours that I was real — it was kind of an acting challenge,” he explained “When you’re creating a character, you want to know as much of the backstory as possible. In this kind of scenario, you need to have a complete backstory.”

On the series, the comedian’s characters interacted with many leading (and often controversial) political and popular figures, including former vice president Dick Cheney, Senator Bernie Sanders, journalist Ted Koppel, senate candidate Roy Moore, O.J. Simpson and former state congressman Jason Spencer [Note: Spencer resigned from office in 2018, after backlash over his appearance on the series]. Because of the nature of the deception, the reaction of his interview subjects to finding out they’d been duped was often negative, at best. The comedian shared with Variety that Spencer’s response to the series surprised him the most, as Baron Cohen believed that the behavior the former Georgia state representative exhibited on camera “would have been enough to make somebody resign in the past.”

“However, he refused to resign [for a period of time], which I think is an indication of what’s going on at the moment and of the sort of level of acceptance of political misbehavior,” he said.

Moderator Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen'Who Is America' TV show, FYC event, Los Angeles, USA - 15 May 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Showtime/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Baron Cohen also shared stories about interviews that never made it to air, including a disturbing interview which may have uncovered a Las Vegas pedophile ring (Note: the footage was turned over to the FBI), a botched attempt to interview cabinet secretary Dr. Ben Carson and the now-infamous interview with Sarah Palin. He explained that he was under immense pressure to air the Palin interview because of her claims that he posed as a disabled war veteran to obtain the one-on-one, but ultimately decided not to show the footage because he felt it wasn’t funny enough.

The question and answer session concluded when an audience member asked Baron Cohen if he’ll pursue a second season of the series.

“I can’t,” he answered. “So it’s a one and done, unfortunately. I mean this kind of stuff, you would never be able to get past a publicist again.”

“Who Is America?” is streaming on Showtime.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • Sacha Baron Cohen

    Why Sacha Baron Cohen Credits Donald Trump for ‘Who Is America?’

    Over the course of history, comedians have shared their take on current events with biting commentary on everything from class and gender to fashion and politics, and the current presidential administration is definitely no exception — with President Donald Trump regularly lampooned on shows like “Saturday Night Live” and by late-night TV hosts. But when [...]

  • Susan Rovner, Brett Paul Named Presidents

    Susan Rovner, Brett Paul Named Presidents of Warner Bros. Television

    Longtime television executives Susan Rovner and Brett Paul have been tapped to become presidents of Warner Bros. Television, ascending from their most recent roles as executive VPs of the studio. This means that they will continue to do double duty, simultaneously serving as presidents of Warner Horizon Scripted Television, roles they have occupied since 2014. [...]

  • Netflix Orders Japanese Animated Series 'Dino

    Netflix Orders Animated Series 'Dino Girl Gauko' From Japan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has ordered a new kids animated series, “Dino Girl Gauko,” Variety has learned. The program is from creator and showrunner Akira Shigino, who previously served as a director on a number of popular Japanese animated TV series, including “Crayon Shin-chan,” “Line Town,” “Osomatsu-kun,” and a remake of “Yatterman.” The comedy series is set in [...]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    TV's Upfront Market May Be More Complex Than Networks Expected (EXCLUSIVE)

    TV’s “upfront” ad-sales market has started to simmer. What will be required to bring it to full boil? TV networks and media buyers hope to answer that question in coming weeks – if not days. In this annual market for advance commitments to buy commercial time, Madison Avenue and TV sales executives haggle over the [...]

  • The Rook

    'The Rook,' Shondaland, Ted Sarandos Among Programming for SeriesFest 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    The fifth edition of SeriesFest will deliver panels and programming designed to celebrate individual talent as well as companies who are “taking creative risks and leveraging advances in technology to reimagine storytelling.” On the linup is Starz’s upcoming supernatural thriller “The Rook,” a panel with the creatives behind Shondaland, a look at LGBTQ representation on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad