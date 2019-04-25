×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ron Howard Talks New Luciano Pavarotti Documentary

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ron HowardBreakthrough Prize, Arrivals, NASA Ames Research Center, Mountain View, USA - 04 Nov 2018
CREDIT: imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

If one is an anomaly, two are a coincidence and three are a trend, then Ron Howard might strictly become a music documentarian after “Pavarotti” hits theaters.

The documentary about the world-famous Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti comes on the heels of Howard’s “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” and “Made in America,” a look at Jay-Z’s music festival of the same name.

“Look at the way music has become so important in the medium in general, whether it’s scripted or documentary. I think it’s something to rally an audience around. Technology is such that we can offer a kind of concert experience,” Howard told Variety at a screening of the film on Wednesday at CAA in Los Angeles. “Our intention was to make this as much of an opera as it a human-interest story about Pavarotti.”

The director remarked that last night’s screening was the first time he was seeing his project without a pencil and paper in hand, jotting down notes about what to tweak in the film. He could finally enjoy the chronicle of Pavarotti’s life from his early childhood to his rise to global fame through his powerful singing and philanthropy. Throughout the doc, interviews with the singer’s family and colleagues and behind-the-scenes footage are overlaid with his most recognizable performances, like “Nessun Dorma” and “O Sole Mio.”

Related

“He’s so charismatic and there’s so much spirit around him. That seemed to find its way to this audience,” said Howard. “It was an early goal to tell the story in a way that I wanted it to be an opera about Pavarotti using the arias that he performed so brilliantly.”

Howard reunited with his producers from “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” to bring Pavarotti’s life to screen. Beginning to tour internationally, the opera singer became a worldwide sensation after his performance of “Nessun Dorma” with his Three Tenors members José Carreras and Plácido Domingo during the 1990 FIFA World Cup. Pavarotti then began using his fame for charitable causes, raising money for international aide in a series of benefit concerts. He headlined shows alongside Bono, Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey and other music icons. Before his death from pancreatic cancer in 2007, the singer sold more than 100 million records and performed in front of millions of fans in sold-out shows around the world.

In the early ’80s, Howard and Pavarotti briefly crossed paths at a publicity event with his “Happy Days” co-star Henry Winkler.

“[Winkler] was always very great about not being too shy. He took me and marched us up there and found Pavarotti and introduced ourselves very briefly,” Howard recalled. “The charisma was apparent. He was the star of the night.”

While making the documentary, the director also grew a sudden fondness for opera, similar to how he started following Formula One racing after making “Rush.” His voice, however, doesn’t match up to Pavarotti’s legendary pipes. “If I could sing as well as he does, I wouldn’t be a director, that’s sure,” he said.

“Pavarotti” will release in theaters on June 7.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Scene

  • Ron HowardBreakthrough Prize, Arrivals, NASA Ames

    Ron Howard Talks New Luciano Pavarotti Documentary

    If one is an anomaly, two are a coincidence and three are a trend, then Ron Howard might strictly become a music documentarian after “Pavarotti” hits theaters. The documentary about the world-famous Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti comes on the heels of Howard’s “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” and “Made in America,” a look at [...]

  • Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon

    Cara Delevingne to Be Honored With Hero Award at Trevor Project New York Gala

    The Trevor Project will honor Cara Delevingne with the Hero Award at its upcoming TrevorLIVE New York gala. Delevingne has supported The Trevor Project‘s efforts to end LGBTQ youth suicide rates, in addition to using her platform to speak out about mental health issues, women’s rights and animal conservation. On screen, she has acted in [...]

  • Kristen Stewart'JT LeRoy' Film Premiere, Arrivals,

    Kristen Stewart: 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Is 'Woke' but Still 'Funny and Weird'

    “Charlie’s Angels” has made the jump to 2019. Kristen Stewart, who stars in the Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot as one of the Angels, says the classic ’70s franchise has been updated to modern times without losing its pulpy action. “At one point I think we said it was woke and grounded, and everyone was like, ‘Wait, [...]

  • Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro Slams Trump Administration at Tribeca Opening Night

    The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival opened with Roger Ross Williams’ documentary “The Apollo” at the iconic uptown venue which performers and Harlem community members call “home.” “You can feel the history, the echo of the entertainers,” Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro said in a speech before the film. “In this administration, during [...]

  • Lilli Cooper Tootsie

    How the 'Tootsie' Musical Was Updated for the #MeToo Era

    Turning the beloved 1982 comedy “Tootsie” into a 21st century musical already seemed like a challenge when work on the adaptation began back in 2016. Then the #MeToo movement revved up — and the writers knew they couldn’t tell Dorothy’s story for a modern audience without it. “It’s different than it was when the movie [...]

  • Ralph Fiennes attends a special screening

    Ralph Fiennes on Directing Rudolf Nureyev Biopic: 'It's Been a Very, Very Long Road'

    Ralph Fiennes celebrated his latest directorial outing, “The White Crow,” on Monday night in New York City. The Sony Pictures Classics film tells the story of legendary dancer Rudolf Nureyev. “It’s been a very, very long road. We were mad. We were mad to take on this subject of Rudolf Nureyev. Mad. Completely mad,” Fiennes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad