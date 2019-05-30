×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rocketman’ Team Celebrates Elton John’s Legacy at New York Premiere

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Richard Madden, Taron Egerton, Jamie BellParamount Pictures presents the US premiere of ROCKETMAN, New York, USA - 29 May 2019
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutter

Welcome to the whimsical, sometimes tragic, wholly musical world of Sir Elton John.

On Wednesday, fans lined up at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center donning their “rock and roll” star-shaped sunglasses and colorful wigs to celebrate the U.S. premiere of Elton John’s musical biopic “Rocketman.” Before the film, actors and filmmakers gathered on the red carpet to chat about the film and its impact on audiences.

“[John] loves it,” Taron Egerton, who stars as the music icon in the film, told Variety. “He’s very passionate about it, and that’s obviously very validating for us. Although Elton [John] gave us all his blessing and knew exactly the story we were telling, he kind of left us to it. It’s also very risky because you don’t know how he’s going to respond. The overall feeling, I hope, is that it’s joyous and it’s a celebration of his legacy.”

John and his husband, David Furnish, produced “Rocketman” and the star as well as his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, were involved in the progression of the film. The biopic follows John’s life from early childhood to his American start at the Troubadour venue in West Hollywood, Ca. to his drug addiction and eventual sobriety.

Related

“I had input all the way through the production. It’s produced by Elton [John] and his husband. It’s not like it was done independently,” Taupin said. “We vetted the whole process all the way through.”

Instead of a classical biopic, Furnish said that they took a fantasy filmmaking direction which reflected the musician’s colorful life. Ultimately, Furnish wants the takeaway to be filled with hope and forgiveness despite hardship.

“I hope people take away a message of hope and redemption. I think that Elton is very honest about his struggles and his humanity and the idea that you can make mistakes in life and you can have challenging times, but if you have the support of other people you can pull through them and go on to do great things in your life,” Furnish said.

The original score, adapted by Matthew Margeson with a 40-piece choir and 80-piece orchestra, allowed the composer to bring John’s songs to life on the big-screen. There are also choreographed bits in the film, handled by Adam Murray, who expressed pride while chatting on the carpet.

Matthew Vaughn, David Furnish, Jim Gianopulos, Wyck GodfreyParamount Pictures presents the US premiere of ROCKETMAN, New York, USA - 29 May 2019
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

“It’s such a special project on so many levels and I keep saying that for me as a gay man, me as a creative and a music lover, it is very emotional,” Murray said.

When asked about the film’s intimate male love scene, Murray praised Paramount Pictures for honoring the moment and Director Dexter Fletcher’s vision.

Fletcher, who has experience directing both musicals and biopics including the recent “Bohemian Rhapsody” about Queen, wanted this Elton John tribute to be a “spectacle on a grand scale.” Of all of the costumes in the film, he said that the “chicken man” suit was his personal favorite.

“I rather like what we call the ‘chicken man’ outfit with the big red headdress,” Fletcher said.

Before the start of the film, the audience cheered for the cast, filmmakers, and songwriter Bernie Taupin as they arrived onstage to honor “Rocketman” and Elton John. Afterward, nearly all of the audience members stayed to watch the credits featuring original photographs of John throughout his career.

Tavern on the Green in Central Park hosted the after party featuring disco balls at the entrance. Guests posed for photos at a grand piano, and dined on beef and chicken sliders accompanied by wine and champagne.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Music

  • Richard Madden, Taron Egerton, Jamie BellParamount

    'Rocketman' Team Celebrates Elton John's Legacy at New York Premiere

    Welcome to the whimsical, sometimes tragic, wholly musical world of Sir Elton John. On Wednesday, fans lined up at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center donning their “rock and roll” star-shaped sunglasses and colorful wigs to celebrate the U.S. premiere of Elton John’s musical biopic “Rocketman.” Before the film, actors and filmmakers gathered on [...]

  • Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With

    Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With Hourlong iHeartRadio Special

    In advance of Friday’s release of “Rocketman,” the “fantasy musical” celebrating the life and music of Elton John, the man himself will be on an hourlong iHeartRadio special Thursday (May 30) at 5 p.m. ET/PT. According to the announcement, Elton will “personally introduce his favorite hits of all time and share captivating stories” across more [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez Signs With L.A. Reid's Hitco

    Jennifer Lopez has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco, Variety has confirmed with sources close to the singer. Lopez was signed to Epic Records when Reid ran the label — he exited in May 2017 following an accusation of sexual harassment by a former employee — though it never materialized in a full album under his [...]

  • Brandi Carlile and Hanseroth twins BMI

    Brandi Carlile and Collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth Sign With BMI

    After recently signing with Atlas Music Publishing, Brandi Carlile and her collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth have made the movie to a new publishing rights organization, too, with BMI announcing today that the PRO has signed the trio to a long-term deal. “We are thrilled to have the incomparable Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim [...]

  • Rob Thomas

    Concert Review: Rob Thomas Tour Launch Is 'Smooth' Sailing

    Three songs into the launch of his “Chip Tooth Smile” tour, Rob Thomas took a moment to issue a disclaimer: that “f— ups” were possible on this first show of a six-week trek. It had been a minute since he last performed as a solo artist, and though the Jersey shore was a stone’s throw [...]

  • Sleater-Kinney - Janet Weiss, Carrie Brownstein

    Sleater-Kinney Signs With Mom + Pop Music

    The band Sleater-Kinney has signed to the independent label Mom + Pop Music, which will release their new St. Vincent-produced album later this year. Today, the band released a new song, “Hurry on Home,” accompanied by a lyric video directed by Miranda July. The band also announced an extensive fall North American tour; with tickets [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad