Robert Pattinson Helps HFPA Donate $500,000 to Refugee Organization at Cannes Event

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association proved in Cannes Sunday night that the Golden Globes aren’t the only festive bash it can pull off each year. At the glamorous Nikki Beach party held in association with Participant Media, the HFPA donated $500,000 to international aid organization Help Refugees.

Co-hosts Robert Pattinson and Helen Mirren along with Quentin Tarantino and Cannes jury head Alejandro G. Inarritu were among the notable guests who came out to celebrate. Help Refugees founder Josie Naughton accepted a giant check from Mirren. “You’re safe, you’re out of the rain, you have a roof over your head,” Mirren told the guests, explaining, “This is an amazing organization, providing humanitarian aid with minimum overhead, and how lucky are we that we don’t need that help.”

Former Ugandan refugee Aloyisus Ssali, who now heads an organization funded by Help Refugees, told Variety he was excited to be in Cannes, and pointed out, “Film has such a capacity to help spread the word to the world.”

The high-energy party included a voguing dance routine from cast members of Cannes film “Port Authority,” a saxophone player who stood atop the bar to accompany the bumping tunes, and a brief interlude where people ran around the darkened space holding up sparklers.

Also partying at the relaxed annual fete were Andie MacDowell and Eva Longoria along with Participant’s David Linde and Laura Kim.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna said, “The HFPA’s annual Cannes event has become a platform for us to raise awareness of humanitarian organizations that are working to make our world a better place.”

The HFPA, which donates millions to entertainment charities and other causes thanks to television licensing fees from the Golden Globes, has committed to donate $500,000 to an international organization at Cannes each year, with FilmAid, International Rescue Committee and Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation receiving the grant in the previous three years.