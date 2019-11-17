Robert Pattinson Praises Fans for Raising Funds for Go Campaign: ‘It’s So Sweet’

Robert Pattinson is giving back, but he’s even more impressed that his friends and fans are joining him in the fight.

“It’s amazing,” Pattinson told Variety on the black carpet outside Neuehouse in Hollywood at the Go Campaign’s annual gala. “And they’ve done it every year. It’s kind of — it’s so sweet and I think it’s a great organization. That’s why I’m kind of trying to promote it.”

On Saturday night, the actor contributed to the $150,000 for relief for migrant children and over $200,000 to combat gun violence raised during the evening.

Since Pattinson joined the Go Campaign as an ambassador in 2015, his fans have raised more than $100,000 for the organization and its efforts to help children in need all over the world. Last month, the Go Campaign announced the #WeGOForRob initiative, an effort to raise $15,000 for Freedom 4 Youth (an organization in Santa Barbara) on behalf of Pattinson. He also shared the impact that simply attending a Go Campaign fundraiser can have.

“Two years ago, I brought a dear friend who has since helped fund a vocational trade school for students in Tanzania. Last year, one of my guests, after learning about an orphanage in Mexico that didn’t have heat, built a furnace for the winter,” Pattinson said onstage.

“Tonight I’ve brought a group of friends that I’m very expectant of — let’s see what they get. One of the most impactful people I brought was Lily Collins who came a few years ago and became the Go campaign’s first female ambassador,” Pattinson continued, introducing a video message from Collins who thanked him for the life-changing invite from working on set in Paris.

Before the gala, Pattinson’s “Tenet” co-star John David Washington and Rami Malek (along with Chris Evans) hosted a screening of his latest film “The Lighthouse” at the venue, sticking around to support their friend and the foundation.

“They’re the best. And they’re fun too,” Pattinson told Variety, laughing. “I wanted to just hang out with them anyway. I’ve only got one day in LA and so I was like, ‘Alright, you’re coming to this charity event and you’re coming to my screening. You don’t have a choice.’”

Of working on the film, Pattinson told reporters that his most memorable moment was “probably throwing a bunch of s— on my face.”

Also joining Pattinson at the event were Go Campaign CEO Scott Fifer, honoree Adam Bold (The Abrams Artists Agency), Dev Patel, Kid Cudi, Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Hilton (who gave $15,000 to help end the migrant crisis), Kate Beckinsale, Kaitlin Olson, Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers, Josh Hutcherson, Luka Sabbat, Joseph Baena and Aloe Blacc who performed for the crowd at the end of the night.