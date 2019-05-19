Robert Pattinson, Shailene Woodley Attend Starry Vanity Fair Party in Cannes

It’s true what they say about Batman being a loner. On Saturday night, Robert Pattinson made his first public appearance since being cast as the new Dark Knight at this year’s Vanity Fair Party in celebration of the Cannes Film Festival. But while all the other A-list guests mingled and worked the crowd at the restaurant of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc (about a 30-minute drive from Cannes, in Antibes, France), Pattinson kept to himself in a corner, making small talk with a few friends.

At around midnight, Shailene Woodley approached Pattinson and they had a long conversation. Woodley had come from the dance floor, where she’d been tearing it up with a male friend dressed in a golden Gucci jacket. As Woodley made a few jokes, Pattinson finally cracked a smile. Maybe the new Batman will do the same. (Actually, he has reason to. Pattinson’s Cannes drama, “The Lighthouse,” premiered the next morning to some of the festival’s best reviews.)

The Vanity Fair party at Cannes is a bi-annual tradition, and this was the first one hosted by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, who took the reins of the venerable magazine and Web site in 2017. Not even a rainstorm in the South of France could keep people away. Since it was pouring, guests couldn’t mingle on the outer pool deck, where they’d normally go to dance and drink. But being cooped up didn’t damp anybody spirits, and the dancing continued inside, with Chris Tucker leading the charge, as he waves his arms in the air to the tune of We Are Family.

“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino confirmed that he’s still contemplating a sequel to his 2017 romance starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. “Maybe,” he said, as he held up two crossed fingers. Priyanka Chopra, carrying a small hamburger in her hand, leaned on her husband Nick Jonas’ shoulder as they made their way through the crowd. Adrien Brody, always a presence a Cannes (even if he doesn’t have a movie showing here), was the last celebrity to arrive, getting there at around 1:30 a.m.

Miles Teller wasn’t afraid to show some PDA. He posed for a photographer by sticking out his tongue, before making out with his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry at the bar. “Thank God someone is doing something!” cheered one guest, in reference to the slow start to this year’s Cannes.

There were more good A-list sightings: Quentin Tarantino, Salma Hayek, Alejandro G. Inarrritu, Pamela Anderson (!), Chloe Sevigny and Antonio Banderas, who was in good spirits after “Pain and Glory,” his latest collaboration with Pedro Almodovar, was so warmly received.

A few steps away, Dita Von Teese was spotted admiring a display of diamonds in glass boxes, courtesy of the party’s sponsor Chopard. One night earlier, on Friday, Von Teese had performed burlesque at the (very VIP) Chopard party on the outskirts of Cannes. “The lighting was beautiful,” Von Teese said. “The place was gorgeous. Opening for Mariah Carey. That was a first!”

Now for a minor tangent. At the Chopard party, during a set of six songs (well documented on Twitter), Carey kept complaining about all the cigarette smoke in the room. But Von Teese made it clear that she wasn’t one of the offenders—in fact, she’d graciously eliminated the fake smoke out of her act to accommodate Mariah. “I was supposed to make a big entrance,” Von Teese said. “And they came back and said, ‘Do you not mind using the smoke?’ I go, ‘I don’t give a shit about smoke!’”

Von Teese said that, in a post Time’s Up world, she was encouraged by the dialogue surrounding the treatment of women in the entertainment industry. “Things are really shifting and changing for the better,” she said. “We still got a long way to go, obviously, with what’s going on with the anti-abortion laws. I just find it shocking that this is a fight we already had. Are they going to take the vote away next?” She hadn’t decided yet which candidate she liked the best for 2020. “I just hope the Democrats and the liberals get their shit together.”

Back at the party, other Hollywood bigwigs and dealmakers sipped on cocktails and worked the room, including Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos, Sony Pictures Classics co-heads Tom Bernard and Michael Barker, Oscar-nominated producer Kimberly Steward (“Manchester by the Sea”) of K Period Media, 007 producer Barbara Broccoli and Cinetic Media’s John Sloss.

At 2 a.m., the restaurant started to close down. Slowly the final lingering VIPs left, as they ventured out into the rain, looking for their Uber drivers to take them back to Cannes.