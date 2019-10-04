Robert De Niro Celebrated at Variety’s Annual Power of New York Party

“I can’t tell you how much I f—ing love New York,” Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller exclaimed at the publication’s annual Power of New York party. Glancing at cover star Robert De Niro, she added, “You like that, De Niro?”

“I love the word f—,” he quipped.

Asked to make a few remarks, De Niro, who is on this week’s cover of Variety alongside his “Irishman” co-star Al Pacino, said, “I’m happy to be here.”

Eller joked, “Say how much you love Trump,” and De Niro jumped in with, “We all know how much I love Trump. Let’s hope that he’s out of here.”

On his way out of the party at Atlantic Grill on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, De Niro bumped into CNN’s Brian Stelter, who thanked him for giving the cabler a viral moment when he dropped a few F-bombs on air during a live interview last weekend.

Pacino’s fellow cover star Pacino could not attend the party because he had a cold, but the soiree was full of New York media stars like Tamron Hall, CBS News president Susan Zirinsky and CNN’s Amy Entelis. “The View” co-host Meghan McCain was spotted schmoozing with Fox News’ Janice Dean.

The annual gathering serves to honor New York’s biggest players in the entertainment industry, who are celebrated on Variety’s New Power of New York list. This year’s list honored new talk show hosts Keke Palmer and Mel Robbins, Broadway star Jeremy O. Harris, “Saturday Night Live’s” Julio Torres and “Succession” actor Kieran Culkin, who was gabbing to guests about fatherhood, with a new baby girl back at home.

During her speech, Eller also thanked Netflix for its commitment to making Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” saying, “They did what no other Hollywood studio would do, which is take a $200 million bet” on a movie like this.

“As a movie lover, I wish you would keep it in theaters for longer than 26 days,” she said.