Ralph Fiennes on Directing Rudolf Nureyev Biopic: ‘It’s Been a Very, Very Long Road’

Ralph Fiennes celebrated his latest directorial outing, “The White Crow,” on Monday night in New York City.

The Sony Picture Classic film tells the story of legendary dancer Rudolf Nureyev.

“It’s been a very, very long road. We were mad. We were mad to take on this subject of Rudolf Nureyev. Mad. Completely mad,” Fiennes said. “But we did it… many of you here, who know the film business or are close to the film business, you know how hard it is to put a film together, to raise the finance, to get the resources, especially when the independent film world is so challenged at the moment.”

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker were among the guests who turned out for the premiere.

“Ralph is a dear friend of mine. He has been working on this film for long time. This is such a labor of love for him so just to be here is incredible,” the Bravo host told Variety in the lobby of the Metrograph.

Cohen and Parker chatted with Anna Wintour before the screening as did Patti Smith and her daughter Jesse Smith. Parker had a “Sex and the City” reunion with her former “SATC” boyfriend Mikhail Baryshnikov. Also spotted were Sting, Trudie Styler, Carolina Herrera, Bianca Jagger, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Josh Lucas, Rosie Perez and Lorraine Bracco.

After the screening, guests headed to the newly minted R17 rooftop restaurant for an after-party hosted by The Cinema Society and Monkey 47 Gin.