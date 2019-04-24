×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ralph Fiennes on Directing Rudolf Nureyev Biopic: ‘It’s Been a Very, Very Long Road’

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ralph Fiennes attends a special screening of "The White Crow", hosted by The Cinema Society,, in New YorkNY Special Screening of "The White Crow", New York, USA - 22 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutt

Ralph Fiennes celebrated his latest directorial outing, “The White Crow,” on Monday night in New York City.

The Sony Picture Classic film tells the story of legendary dancer Rudolf Nureyev.

“It’s been a very, very long road. We were mad. We were mad to take on this subject of Rudolf Nureyev. Mad. Completely mad,” Fiennes said. “But we did it… many of you here, who know the film business or are close to the film business, you know how hard it is to put a film together, to raise the finance, to get the resources, especially when the independent film world is so challenged at the moment.”

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker were among the guests who turned out for the premiere.

“Ralph is a dear friend of mine. He has been working on this film for long time. This is such a labor of love for him so just to be here is incredible,” the Bravo host told Variety in the lobby of the Metrograph.

Related

Cohen and Parker chatted with Anna Wintour before the screening as did Patti Smith and her daughter Jesse Smith. Parker had a “Sex and the City” reunion with her former “SATC” boyfriend Mikhail Baryshnikov. Also spotted were Sting, Trudie Styler, Carolina Herrera, Bianca Jagger, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Josh Lucas, Rosie Perez and Lorraine Bracco.

After the screening, guests headed to the newly minted R17 rooftop restaurant for an after-party hosted by The Cinema Society and Monkey 47 Gin.

Ralph Fiennes (Director), Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica ParkerThe Cinema Society Hosts a Special Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "The White Crow", New York, USA - 22 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Popular on Variety

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

More Film

  • Marc Malkin The Big Ticket Podcast

    Variety, iHeartMedia Launch New Film Podcast 'The Big Ticket' With Marc Malkin

    Variety and iHeartMedia have announced the premiere of “The Big Ticket,” a new weekly film-focused podcast hosted by Marc Malkin, the magazine’s senior film awards and events & lifestyle editor. The podcast will feature sit-down interviews with Hollywood’s hottest stars and filmmakers talking movies, the business and more. New episodes will be released every Thursday [...]

  • 2019 Box Office Placeholder

    Can 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Lion King' and Other Summer Movies Rescue the Box Office?

    In the summer, as temperatures rise and schools go on break, Hollywood likes to stick to a well-worn formula: Pack the multiplexes with franchises, spinoffs, reboots and remakes. This coming season will be no different — with hopes that the pay off at the box office will help reverse the current turndown in ticket sales. [...]

  • Cameron Crowe, David Crosby in Park

    Cameron Crowe on Putting 'the Most Colorful Life Ever,' David Crosby's, on Screen

    Cameron Crowe jokes that David Crosby is following his career path. The star’s frankness and tell-it-like-it-is demeanor has resulted in Rolling Stone magazine’s invitation to set up the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s next act as a rock Dear Abby of sorts with his new column: “Ask Croz.” “Isn’t that great?” says Crowe, the Oscar-winning [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Copy of 'Avengers: Endgame' Full Movie Hits Piracy Networks (Report)

    Disney/Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” poised to be the hugest movie opening in history, has hit piracy networks — two days before its U.S. premiere — with a copy evidently recorded in a China movie theater now circulating online, according to a published report. Users in China began sharing a 1.2-gigabyte file of “Avengers: Endgame” on peer-to-peer [...]

  • Easy Lessons Dorottya Zurbo Documentary

    European Film Promotion Hits Hot Docs Festival With Changing Face of Europe Pic Selection

    For the second edition of the Changing Face of Europe, a collaboration between the Hot Docs film festival (April 25-May 5) and European Film Promotion (EFP), 10 European documentaries will offer Toronto audiences a provocative and kaleidoscopic portrait of the cultural forces shaping the continent today. The program is a study in both intimate, personal [...]

  • Gabrielle Union Marketing Summit

    Listen: How Gabrielle Union Bet on Herself and Changed Her Brand

    Actress Gabrielle Union said she was nearly 17 years past the expiration date of her mass appeal when she got the brand partnership of her dreams. “They tell you that after 26, ‘Honey, hang it up,'” Union said on the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business.” The episode was recorded during a keynote [...]

  • HanWay Films Boards Takashi Miike’s ‘First

    HanWay Films Boards Takashi Miike’s Cannes-Bound ‘First Love’

    HanWay Films has boarded sales on Takashi Miike’s “First Love,” which has been selected for Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes. HanWay has worldwide rights excluding Asia. Jeremy Thomas’ Recorded Picture Company is re-teaming with Miike on the picture, which will have its world premiere in Cannes. The film marks the fourth collaboration between the prolific Japanese [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad