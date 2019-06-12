×
Rachel Brosnahan, Zazie Beetz Honor Glam Teams at Designing Women Event

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Game of Thrones,” “Atlanta,” and “60 Minutes.” What do they all have in common? Award-winning design teams, specializing in costumes, makeup, and hairstyling.

During the 20th annual Designing Women event hosted at Manhattan’s Directors Guild of America Theater by New York Women in Film & Television and co-presented by Variety, champions of the design industry gathered to accept awards for their contributions to the industry.

Among those honored were costume designer for “Game of Thrones” and “The Crown” Michele Clapton; hair stylist for “Atlanta” and “House of Cards” Shunika Terry; “60 Minutes” makeup designer Riccie Johnson; and ensemble team Patricia Regan, Jerry DeCarlo, and Donna Zakowska for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

During an acceptance speech given by “Maisel” costume designer Donna Zakowska, she commended NYWIFT for giving women the chance to be recognized for their artistic contributions.

“Women in film and television are like cocoons,” said Zakowska. “We are in a perpetual state of waiting, hoping that we will be recognized, that we will be given credit, that we somehow are equal. What is so great about this whole event is that I think the cocoons open and we become butterflies.”

The ceremony started with a red carpet where presenters such as Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta,” “Deadpool 2”) honored their design teams and chatted about how their work influenced their onscreen characters. For Beetz, she said that Terry encouraged her to let her natural hair take the lead as the hairstylist pulled from authentic inspiration while living in Atlanta, Ga. For Hinkle, she said that her team encapsulated her character, “Rose,” even before she hit the screen.

“I felt like they gave a historical background to what I was doing. It was much more intricate than anything I’ve ever done before,” said Hinkle. “I kind of entered the day without knowing who Rose was, and by the time I’ve walked out of the hair and makeup trailer, she’s just there.”

Comedian Zainab Johnson (“Last Comic Standing,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers”) emceed the event. Each honoree presentation was accompanied by a short clip detailing their offscreen work. During makeup artist’s Riccie Johnson’s clip, viewers followed her career from using eyeliner on The Beatles for their set on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in black-and-white to her work in color television on the set of “60 Minutes.” In “Game of Thrones” costume designer Michele Clapton’s video, she talked about cutting costs by buying fur rugs for character Jon Snow’s wardrobe and designing character Daenerys Targaryen’s rise to dragon mother over eight seasons.

“Women can do anything if they are given the choice,” said Clapton in her acceptance speech.

After the ceremony, guests were invited to head downstairs for cocktails and to see some of the costumes in person. “Game of Thrones”‘s character Cersei Lannister’s heavy metal dress from season eight made an appearance as well as a petite black dress and pearls from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

